While NBA's recent infatuation with analytics hasn't always proved worthwhile for some teams, certain stats are definitely productive. Reviewing stats from the 2020-21 season is our best bet to forecast what the next 82 games will look like, but Washington has a new look from last opening day on Dec. 23, 2020. After all, the Wizards did trade the NBA's all-time triple-doubles leader Russell Westbrook to the Lakers in exchange for three new players in a five-team trade that also landed them Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn. That's not to mention the team's 15th overall pick, Corey Kispert.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO