Gold price up after Fed official downplays chances of imminent rate hikes

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices rose for a second day in a row Wednesdayfollowing commentary from a Federal Reserve official that played down the possibility of imminent interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.7% to $1,783.70 an ounce by 11:50 a.m. EDT, near its weekly high. US gold futures also gained 0.7%, trading...

invezz.com

Gold price outlook with November Fed meeting in focus

Gold price has dropped below $1,800 as US dollar holds steady above the crucial support zone of $93.50. Investors are keen on the FOMC meeting in the coming week amid heightened inflation concerns. Gold's downward price movements may be limited due to its status as a hedge against inflation and...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Bank of Canada Rate Hike Signal Spikes Treasury Yields, Pressures Fed

U.S. Treasury yields jumped higher Wednesday, pushing major stock indices into the red, after the Bank of Canada ended its bond-buying program and signaled an early interest rate hike amid surging commodity prices and stubbornly persistent inflation. The Bank of Canada held its key lending rate unchanged at 0.25% following...
BUSINESS
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Randal Quarles
Person
Howie Lee
actionforex.com

Gold Eases After Failing To Hold Gains Above $1800, Weighed By Expectations For Start Of Reducing Stimulus And Rate Hike

Spot Gold eases after repeated failure to sustain gains above psychological $1800 barrier, with rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve could finally announce the start of reducing stimulus in its Nov 3 policy meeting and market participants operating with information about higher probability of rate hikes in 2022. Reduced...
MARKETS
#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Gold Prices#Bloomberg#Cnbc#Tudor Investment Corp#Rjo Futures#Reuters
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Disruptions in supply have not only pushed up prices but also squeezed industrial production, providing perilous economic terrain through which policymakers must plot a course. Observers do not expect the ECB's 25-member governing council to alter the bank's massive stimulus programme significantly, as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But behind the status quo stance, minutes from the governing council's last meeting in September showed divisions between the hawks, who favour tighter monetary policy to stifle inflation, and doves, who want to maintain the bank's expansive policy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Short-term yields leap with inflation, China tech drops

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday with new regulatory worries sparking the steepest sell-off in seven weeks for Chinese tech shares, while short-term Treasury yields spiked as investors wagered on inflation pulling forward interest rate rises. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Ahead of the Fed, the Gold Coil Continues

Gold prices have pulled back from last week’s breakout. The bigger picture trend remains on hold in Gold as the bull flag is unfettered. The Fed meets next week for the highly expected taper announcement and Gold’s behavior around that can be telling for trends in the future months. The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
mining.com

Gold price back above $1,800 as Fed prepares to taper asset purchases

Gold prices surpassed the key $1,800 level on Monday as investors continue to assess the Federal Reserve’s likely response to inflationary pressures after its chair said last week that inflation “could last longer than expected.”. Spot gold gained 0.8% by 11:30 a.m. EDT to trade at $1,807.99/oz, its highest in...
BUSINESS

