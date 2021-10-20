CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

NAC approves UFC 269, two other UFC events for December in Las Vegas

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psj9I_0cXB4Xu900

Three UFC event applications have been approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission for the month of December.

The NAC’s monthly meeting was held Wednesday via conference call with four of five commissioners present. The governing body swiftly granted approval for the UFC to hold two events at the UFC Apex and one at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event license approvals don’t mean the UFC will certainly hold events at the UFC Apex, though it’s expected for the promotion to do so.

Scroll below to see which cards have been officially approved.

UFC on ESPN 31, Dec. 4, UFC Apex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223uTf_0cXB4Xu900

The first UFC event of December takes place Dec. 4 at the UFC Apex. UFC on ESPN 31 features a headliner of rising bantamweight star Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC).

The current UFC on ESPN 31 lineup includes:

  • Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell
  • Montserrat Conejo vs. Mallory Martin
  • Brendan Allen vs. Brad Tavares
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown
  • Tanner Boser vs. Sergei Pavlovich
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

UFC 269, Dec. 11, T-Mobile Arena

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtA3B_0cXB4Xu900

Arguably one of the promotion’s most stacked pay-per-view events of the year, UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in front of a capacity audience. Atop the billing, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) defends his title against Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 21-6 UFC). Also, Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-2 UFC) defends her women’s bantamweight strap against Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC), and Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC) and Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) finally face off in a highly anticipated grudge match.

The current UFC 269 lineup includes:

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – for women’s bantamweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal
  • Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Andre Muniz
  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva
  • Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night 199, Dec. 18, UFC Apex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K13HD_0cXB4Xu900
Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The final event of the year, UFC Fight Night 199, will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by two of the biggest men on the UFC roster. Multitime UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) will look to rebound from a loss to Ciryl Gane when he takes on surging Philadelphia area police officer Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC).

The current UFC Fight Night 199 lineup includes:

  • Chris Daukaus vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Nina Nunes
  • Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson
  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
  • Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
  • Harry Hunsucker vs. Justin Tafa
  • Julia Avila vs. Raquel Pennington
  • Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Carla Esparza plans on waiting for UFC title shot despite warning from Dana White

Carla Esparza says she plans on waiting for a UFC women’s strawweight title shot despite a warning from UFC president Dana White. Esparza is currently riding a five-fight win streak and, in her last appearance, absolutely smashed the face of Yan Xiaonan with ground-and-pound en route to a second-round TKO stoppage and a 50k POTN bonus. In addition, Esparza holds a notable win over Marina Rodriguez during her win streak, who looks to be a top contender following her recent victory over Mackenzie Dern. Overall, Esparza has done everything that she has had to in order to get a title shot at 115lbs. And yet, the UFC decided that they were going to book a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang that takes place at UFC 268.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Dustin Poirier names the hardest puncher he’s ever faced

Dustin Poirier might be bitter rivals with Conor McGregor but ‘The Diamond’ admits that ‘The Notorious’ is a ‘special individual’ in the world of combat sports. Poirier, who beat McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 264 to close out their trilogy 2-1, claims the Irishman is without a doubt the hardest puncher he’s ever faced.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: 'I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He's gonna see.'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White. Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Erin Blanchfield
Person
Charles Jourdain
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Rob Font
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

WWE has released quite a few names this year, and you never know when a familiar face might pop up on AEW programming. Over the weekend fans saw former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make an appearance on Dynamite, and Nese also made his in-ring debut with All Elite Wrestling at the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Nac#Combat#Espn#T Mobile Arena Arguably#Mma
New York Post

Conor McGregor smokes ‘hand-rolled cigarette’ in exclusive photos

Conor McGregor is enjoying some R&R down in Miami. The former two-division UFC champion was photographed Sunday looking relaxed in a Krusty the Clown T-shirt and butterfly shorts. The exclusive photos, obtained by The Post, show McGregor smoking what is described as a “hand-rolled cigarette.”. McGregor was also spotted with...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White attempts to lure Nate Diaz into signing a new UFC contract with cryptic message

UFC President Dana White is doing his best to try and persuade superstar Nate Diaz into signing a new contract with the promotion. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
mmanews.com

Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Parting Message

Dana White had nothing negative to say when speaking of Mike Perry’s departure from the promotion. Fight fans were blindsided when the news broke that Perry had signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC. “Platinum” had mixed results in UFC but was an action fighter who would draw fans in with his outlandish persona.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White responds to criticism from former UFC champ Junior dos Santos: “Move on to these other promotions and make crazy money”

Dana White has responded after former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos slammed the promotion for their lack of “professionalism”. Dos Santos (21-9 MMA) was cut by the Ultimate Fighting Championship shortly following his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 256. That setback had marked the Brazilians fourth in a row, with all four losses coming by way of technical knockout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy