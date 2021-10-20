NAC approves UFC 269, two other UFC events for December in Las Vegas

Three UFC event applications have been approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission for the month of December.

The NAC’s monthly meeting was held Wednesday via conference call with four of five commissioners present. The governing body swiftly granted approval for the UFC to hold two events at the UFC Apex and one at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event license approvals don’t mean the UFC will certainly hold events at the UFC Apex, though it’s expected for the promotion to do so.

Scroll below to see which cards have been officially approved.

UFC on ESPN 31, Dec. 4, UFC Apex

The first UFC event of December takes place Dec. 4 at the UFC Apex. UFC on ESPN 31 features a headliner of rising bantamweight star Rob Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC).

The current UFC on ESPN 31 lineup includes:

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Rafael Fiziev vs. Brad Riddell

Montserrat Conejo vs. Mallory Martin

Brendan Allen vs. Brad Tavares

Bryan Barberena vs. Matt Brown

Tanner Boser vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Vince Morales vs. Louis Smolka

UFC 269, Dec. 11, T-Mobile Arena

Arguably one of the promotion’s most stacked pay-per-view events of the year, UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in front of a capacity audience. Atop the billing, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) defends his title against Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 21-6 UFC). Also, Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-2 UFC) defends her women’s bantamweight strap against Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC), and Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC) and Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) finally face off in a highly anticipated grudge match.

The current UFC 269 lineup includes:

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – for women’s bantamweight title

Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Andre Muniz

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva

Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield

UFC Fight Night 199, Dec. 18, UFC Apex

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Derrick Lewis (red gloves) fights Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The final event of the year, UFC Fight Night 199, will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by two of the biggest men on the UFC roster. Multitime UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) will look to rebound from a loss to Ciryl Gane when he takes on surging Philadelphia area police officer Chris Daukaus (12-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC).

The current UFC Fight Night 199 lineup includes: