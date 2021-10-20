CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Borg out of UAE Warriors title fight due to positive COVID-19 test: 'My heart breaks'

By Farah Hannoun
 7 days ago
Ray Borg’s string of bad luck continues.

Borg, a former UFC flyweight title challenger, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his bantamweight title fight against champion Vinicius de Oliveira (16-2) at UAE Warriors 24 on Oct. 29. Stepping in to face de Oliveira will be EFC champion Sylvester Chipfumbu (7-3).

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie. The news of Borg’s withdrawal was first reported by Cageside Press.

Borg (14-5) took to social media to address his withdrawal, saying that he experienced heavy symptoms from the virus.

“My heart breaks to have to post this but unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to compete at UAE Warriors 24. I have learned that although COVID varies from person to person, it is definitely not something to take lightly. I have been extremely sick the last week and have not even been able to get out of my own bed. On top of having everything symptom there is for COVID, the duration has lasted longer than usual. I am very upset that I will not have the opportunity to compete for such an amazing organization and send my sincere apologies to everyone who supported me this camp. Thank you to my manager Ali for getting me this opportunity as well as Fouad Darwish for having me a part of his show. I will heal up and be back strong, thank you for all the support.”

With Dana White expected to be at the UAE Warriors 24 show to film an episode of “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight,” Borg will miss an opportunity to get back on the UFC’s radar.

Since getting released by the UFC in August 2020 after consecutive fight cancellations, Borg defeated Canadian veteran Jesse Arnett by unanimous decision at UAE Warriors 20 in June.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

