Aurora, CO

Large police presence along Tower Road in Aurora for fatal shooting

By Stephanie Butzer
 7 days ago
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting along Tower Road, and drivers and residents may see a large police presence in the area.

Police said the shooting injured one person, only identified as a 51-year-old male. He was found in a vehicle along the 1700 block of Tower Road. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

He died at the hospital.

The shooting occurred some time before 9:20 a.m. just north of E. Colfax Avenue on Tower Road. Tower Road reopened just before 2 p.m.

Multiple Aurora Police Department vehicles were in the area. Tower Road from E. 16th Avenue to E. 19th Avenue was closed for about five hours. It reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

No other details, including any description of the shooter, were available as of 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

