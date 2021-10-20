CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we know

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WLNS
WLNS
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCMjm_0cXB3RMK00

(NEXSTAR) – A new offshoot of the COVID-19 delta variant was responsible for approximately 6% of cases in the United Kingdom as of late September, according to officials with the U.K. Health Security Agency.

The subvariant, known as AY.4.2, is not yet a variant of concern (VOC) or even a variant of interest (VOI), though officials confirmed that cases appeared to be on an “increasing” trajectory in an Oct. 15 report .

“A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England,” the UK Health Security Agency wrote in its report. “It is now a signal in monitoring and assessment has commenced.”

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

Researchers have determined that AY.4.2 contains two spike mutations — A222V and Y145H — that have already been observed in other variants. Neither of those mutations, however, had been observed in any variant deemed to be a VOC, or variant of concern.

Commenting on the mutations, Prof. Francois Balloux of the UCL Genetics Institute in London told the U.K.’s Science Media Centre that the presence of both A222V and Y145H does not necessarily mean AY.4.2 is more transmissible than other variants, though he said it’s possible.

“Neither mutation is a priori an obvious candidate for increased viral transmissibility, but we have learnt that mutations can have different, sometimes unexpected, effects in different strains,” said Balloux on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Balloux further noted that AY.4.2 might actually be “intrinsically more transmissible,” citing its unchanged trajectory of rising cases, as well as the areas of the UK where cases have been observed. (Infections don’t seem “region-specific,” he said).

Outside of the U.K. and Denmark, cases of AY.4.2 currently appear to be rarer, though reports indicate cases have now been observed in the U.S., Canada, and Israel.

Still, concerns are rising in the U.S. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted on Sunday that “urgent research” is needed to determine the transmissibility of the subvariant, as well as its possible resistance to vaccines.

“This is not a cause for immediate concern but a reminder that we need robust systems to identify, characterize new variants,” Gottlieb added . “This needs to be a coordinated, global priority for COVID, same as similar international efforts have become standard practice in influenza.”

Remarking on the release of the U.K. Health Security Agency’s findings, a representative for the prime minister has said the government is also “keeping a very close eye on” the numbers.

“There’s no evidence [to suggest increased transmissibility], but as you would expect, we’re monitoring it closely and won’t hesitate to take action if necessary,” the representative told Sky News .

White House details plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11

While it’s unclear for certain whether the AY.4.2 subvariant is more transmissible, U.K. health officials are investigating the possibility of transmissibility and immunity-evading traits.

Balloux, for one, does not yet believe AY.4.2 is an “obvious” candidate for elevation to a VOC.

“The emergence of yet another more transmissible strain would be suboptimal,” he told the Science Media Centre. “Though, this is not a situation comparable to the emergence of Alpha and Delta that were far more transmissible (50% or more) than any strain in circulation at the time. Here we are dealing with a potential small increase in transmissibility that would not have a comparable impact on the pandemic.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Myocarditis and Covid-19 vaccines: A cardiologist says what you need to know

Conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccine side effects are all over the internet and spreading faster than you can say “swollen balls.” But whether real or imagined, concerns about medication side effects and adverse reactions are not unique to Covid-19 vaccines. They also do have a kernel of truth — these vaccines do have side effects. One potential reaction, in particular, merits your attention — especially if you are a younger vaccinated man: Myocarditis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A new Delta descendant is rising in the UK. Here's what to know

(CNN) — British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom. This descendant of the Delta variant, known as AY.4.2, accounted for an estimated 6% of cases in the week of September 27 -- the last week with complete sequencing data -- and is "on an increasing trajectory," a report by the UK Health Security Agency said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: What We Know About Mix And Match

The covid vaccines remain in the spotlight and a new subject raised involving them: the mixing and matching between various covid vaccines. This week, an expert committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hear about the results of a clinical trial that could be influencing the way in which Covid vaccines are used in this country at some point in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Europe#Uk#Nexstar#Subvariant#Voc#Voi#Ay#Science Media Centre#Twitter#A Y 4 2
World Economic Forum

COVID-19, US GDP and productivity loss: What we know

New research looks at the impact of productivity loss in contact-intensive industries on US GDP during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers used Hulten’s theorem to estimate the impact. Their findings are explored below. While the shocks from COVID-19 were concentrated in a handful of contact-intensive industries, they had rippling effects throughout...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

What Do We Know About the Merck Covid pill?

The U.S pharmaceutical company Merck has been working on a Covid pill known as molnupiravir. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing data offered by Merck to determine the safety and efficiency of the COVID pill. Merck announced that the Covid pill reduces hospitalizations by half and prevents deaths. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Could red list be scrapped?

Hopes are rising in the travel industry that the UK effectively scrap the “red list”.Currently arrivals from seven Latin American countries – Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela - must go into hotel quarantine at a cost of almost £2,300 for a solo traveller.But leaks from government indicate the nations will be removed from the red list later today, ahead of both the Cop26 climate summit and World Travel Market, the UK’s prime travel industry event.Reports suggest the red list will continue to exist in case new variants appear, but changes could also be announced that would...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

UK hits back over French threat to block fishing boats

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. said Thursday that a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing appeared to breach international law, and the government vowed to retaliate if Paris goes ahead with the move. France announced Wednesday that it will bar British...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. "The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the (post-Brexit) Trade and Cooperation Agreement and wider international law," the statement continued.
INDUSTRY
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLNS

WLNS

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy