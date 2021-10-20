Items belonging to Brian Laundrie found off a trail at a Florida park after his parents join the search

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Items belonging to Brian Laundrie - the sole person of interest in the disappearance and killing of his fiancée Gabby Petito - have been discovered in a Florida park near where authorities have been searching for the missing man, a lawyer for the family said Wednesday.

The unspecified items were discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County where the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been looking Laundrie since mid-September, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider.

A Florida coroner team and a remains-detecting dog later arrived at the preserve after the discovery.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, joined law enforcement at the park Wednesday morning to "search for Brian," Bertolino said.

"The FBI and [North Port Police Department] were informed last night of Brian's parents' intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning," the lawyer said.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found," Bertolino added. "As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

Bertolino would not specify as to what "articles" were found.

The FBI's Tampa field office confirmed on Twitter : "Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie."

An FBI evidence response team was processing the scene, the federal agency said, adding, "The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time."

The new development comes just a day after the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park re-opened to the public after it was closed in the days after Brian Laundrie vanished.

Laundrie's parents reported their son missing to Florida police on September 17 - more than two weeks after the 23-year-old returned home from a cross-country road trip he took with Petito without her and with the van they had been traveling in, authorities have said.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have told investigators that their son left for a hike with only a backpack on September 13 at the nearby Carlton Reserve and never returned home.

Petito's body was discovered at a remote campground in Wyoming on September 19. A coroner later ruled that the 22-year-old woman died by manual strangulation sometime in late August.

Brian Laundrie, who remains the subject of an FBI-led manhunt, is wanted by the feds on a bank-card fraud-related charge for allegedly using Petito's debit card following her death.