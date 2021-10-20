CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Woman, 27, Found Dead In Apartment

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMkWY_0cXB3LJC00

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her Jersey City apartment on Tuesday, authorities said.

Diamond Davila was found by police at 131 Woodlawn Ave., around 2:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Davila was pronounced deceased at 3:08 p.m.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, and the cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

Melisa Montanez
7d ago

This broke my heart. she was so young and full of life. I knew her since she was born. RIP.

