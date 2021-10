The SpaceX co-founder spoke of the technologies that, according to him, have the greatest future. Elon Musk gives something to talk about again. During his participation in the Code Conference with journalist Kara Swisher, the annual technology conference event held in California, a co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX decided to give his predictions about the future and how his technology will save the world. He focused on topics such as cryptocurrencies, psychotropic drugs, Starlink, the energy problem, and robots.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO