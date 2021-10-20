CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Virginia boy hit by minivan dies

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago
HAYMARKET, Va. — Police in northern Virginia say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a van and fatally injured while crossing a road Tuesday afternoon.

Prince William County Police said the boy was crossing James Madison Highway in Haymarket on Tuesday when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey, WUSA reported.

Police say the northbound van had a green light to go through the intersection and struck the boy who was in the roadway.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

The driver, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, stayed at the scene and police say she wasn't injured in the crash.

Guest
7d ago

Much sympathies to the families that have been saddened by such a tragic loss. My heart goes out to the child's family, friends and to driver who too has pain to endure. What a devastating accident. So sad-special thoughts to all

