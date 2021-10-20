Indiana reports 51 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,023 new positive cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that 51 more people died with COVID-19 and 2,023 others tested positive for the virus.

There have been 15,883 confirmed deaths and 1,003,647 positive cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 540 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported.

A total of 1,475 Hoosiers are in the hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 74 since Tuesday. Additionally, IDOH said 23.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 18.9% in use by COVID-19 patients.

According to IDOH, 69.4% of hospital ventilators are available in Indiana.

There have been more than 14.19 million COVID-19 tests administered to more than 4.3 million individuals with a 23.3% cumulative positivity rate among unique individuals. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals through Oct. 13 is 16.8%.

Among all tests, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate is 8.6%.

A total of 6,900,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana. The number includes 3,556,830 first doses and 3,343,857 individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are fully vaccinated.

IDOH also reported 113 new COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the state with 32 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,528 long-term care patients have died with COVID-19, while 26,143 have tested positive for the virus.

Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov .

