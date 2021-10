We're hearing reports that a student in Bossier City was left on a school bus for nearly six hours without being discovered on October 8th. The report comes from the child's mother, Ashley Thrift, who incidentally knows all about working with the public and how important safety checks are as a Shreveport Police Officer. According to Thrift, her child, a 1st-grade student at Bellaire Elementary, was left for over five hours on his school bus. While no one is trying to 'throw anyone under the bus,' it's of vital importance for the people taking care of our children to make sure that they're all accounted for and arrive safely at their destination.

