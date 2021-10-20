CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott raises annual earnings outlook as COVID-19 test sales rebound

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – Abbott Laboratories said demand for its COVID-19 tests, especially rapid testing, rebounded as the U.S. wrestled with surging coronavirus cases during the quarter, prompting the company to raise its earnings forecast for the year. The medical device maker’s shares rose 3.5% to $123.53 on Wednesday after it...

