Dorchester County, SC

South Carolina faces substitute teachers shortage, but the situation in the Lowcountry better compared to other parts of the state

By Alex Tuhell
 7 days ago
South Carolina – The teachers shortage in South Carolina has been an issue in the last couple of years, but things got even more complicated with the pandemic in place since last year.

While school districts in some parts of the state are having hard time to keep the education process going, school districts in the Lowcountry manage the staffing shortage better than expected.

Experts claim that the issue is not only present in South Carolina, but it’s nationwide problem and there are cases when some districts are temporarily closing classrooms due to teachers shortage.

Thankfully, that’s not the case for the Lowcountry where area school districts are managing the problem better than other parts of the state. One of districts is the Dorchester District Two that should be used as an example how this issue should be properly handled.

Leaders says there were about 500 substitute teachers in their system at the beginning of this school year, but only around 300 were checking in for school.

According to the district officials, their goal is to keep 500 substitute teachers ready to step in anytime when needed. Dorchester District Two is holding substitute teacher workshops so teachers don’t have to give up their planning period or double up on classes.

“In the last two to three months, we have seen an increase in our sub numbers,” said Scott Matthews, Assistant Personnel Director for DD2. “A lot of our subs, because of the pandemic, were taking a pause from subbing and a lot of those are starting to come back as well.”

Currently, the district has 500 active subs, but they are looking to increase this number to 600. Anyone who is interested to take part and looks forward to be a substitute teacher, should visit this link.

Dorchester District Two said that workshops are great opportunity for those who might be interested in becoming a subs teachers since they will be informed with everything regarding the process. This way they keep everyone properly informed about the expectations and even more important, the safety measures in schools.

DD2 is hosting a workshop on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center in Summerville. Those who want to attend the event should sign up in advance and in case they don’t make it on Sunday, there will be another workshop organized in November.

Those interested to apply and become subs teachers must meet the criteria including a minimum of a GED or high school diploma and at least 21 years old. There is also possibility for students aged 18-21 to join the program, but they are only eligible for become subs teachers at the elementary level.

Those who own South Carolina teacher certificate can get up to $120 a day, while uncertified teachers can earn up to $90 a day.

For more details, visit the DD2 website.

