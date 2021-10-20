CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrefour Q3 sales slow, on the offensive despite failed Auchan tie-up

By Reuters
 7 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) -Carrefour, which earlier this month ended talks over a possible tie-up with unlisted rival Auchan, said it remained on the offensive as it kept a guidance for 2021 net free cash flow “comfortably” above 1 billion euros. Europe’s largest retailer also said revenue growth slowed in the...

#Carrefour#Auchan#Europe#Reuters#French#M A
