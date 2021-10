Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. ⁠— Three Penn State faculty and two graduate students have received the 2021 Rustum and Della Roy Innovation in Materials Research Award. The award is presented by the Materials Research Institute and recognizes interdisciplinary materials research at Penn State which yields innovative and unexpected results. The award exists thanks to a gift from Della and Rustum Roy, who are both alumni of Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences and long-serving faculty in the college. Della died in March of this year at age 94.

