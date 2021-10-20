CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks hit 6-week highs as Nestle shines in mixed bag of earnings

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) -European shares closed at six-week highs on Wednesday as strong results from Nestle boosted food company stocks, helping outweigh losses after a clutch of disappointing earnings including luxury group Kering and chipmaker ASML. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.3% higher, with oil stocks also aiding gains as...

MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
MarketWatch

Teva shares slump premarket after earnings fall short of estimates

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter, although profit and revenue fell below Wall Street estimates. The Israeli generics company posted net income of $292 million, or 26 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $4.349 billion, or $3.97 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 59 cents, below the 64 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell 2% to $3.887 billion, also missing the FactSet consensus of $4.03 billion. "This decrease was mainly due to lower revenues in our North America segment, mainly due to COPAXONE and generic products,...
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil raises dividend by a penny, to boost the implied yield to nearly 5.5%

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by a penny, to 88 cents a share from 87 cents. The new dividend will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 12. The stock slumped 2.5% in afternoon trading, amid a broad slump in energy stocks as crude oil futures shed 2.3%. Based on current stock prices, Exxon Mobil's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 5.48%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF of 3.75% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.32%. Exxon Mobil's new implied yield would make it the eighth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500. There had been some question as to whether Exxon Mobil would raise its dividend or not this year, with Chief Executive Darren Woods assuring investors in July that the oil giant feels a "very strong commitment" toward a reliable and growing dividend.
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
Shore News Network

AB InBev hikes 2021 forecast after strong third quarter

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported higher than expected earnings in the third-quarter on Thursday and upgraded its forecast for full-year growth. The Belgium-based brewer said core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 3.0% on a like-for-like basis in the July-Sept period, against...
MarketWatch

Fiserv stock logs worst day in 19 months after earnings

Fiserv Inc.'s stock dove to its worst performance in more than 19 months Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
Shore News Network

Nokia’s third quarter profit beats expectation

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Telecom equipment maker Nokia reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profits on Thursday as development investments, strategy updates and cost cuts continued to drive a turnaround in the business. Third-quarter net sales rose 2% to 5.4 billion euros ($6.27 billion) from 5.3 billion a year ago, in line with analyst...
Reuters

Britain's Lloyds reports Q3 profit beats expectations

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) posted a better than expected profit for the third quarter as Britain's economy rebounded from pandemic lockdowns, in Chief Executive Charlie Nunn's first set of earnings at the bellwether bank. Britain's biggest mortgage lender posted pretax profits of 2 billion pounds...
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
