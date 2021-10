I was sitting at a traffic light the other day contemplating life in general when it occurred to me that Florida seems to have as many motor vehicle license plates as it does people. No, seriously. Have you ever noticed just how many license plates the Sunshine State has? Well, I didn't count them. I don't really care all that much. But it made me wonder (it was a long light) how many license plate options Massachusetts has available to its drivers.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO