CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garvin County, OK

Groups lining up for pandemic funds

By Barry Porterfield bporterfield@pvdemocrat.com
Pauls Valley Democrat
Pauls Valley Democrat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hdYZ_0cXB1U4v00

Groups are still lining up in the hopes of tapping into some COVID-19 relief funds expected to come Garvin County’s way in the near future.

The most recent is the Elmore City Fire Department, which is hoping some of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, meant for the recovery of costs from the coronavirus pandemic, can help with a project on the planning board for years.

Eddie Stewart of the Elmore department said their request could help turn longtime plans for a new local fire station into a reality.

“I understand there’s some money the county will be in charge of doling out,” Stewart told all three county commissioners during a recent meeting.

“I would like to see if the Elmore City Fire Department could possibly be on the receiving end of that.”

A new fire station in Elmore City had been on the drawing board for some time when last year’s virus pandemic brought all that to a screeching halt.

“We were planning to build a new fire station but that didn’t happen,” Stewart said, adding the current estimated cost is around $1 million.

“We’re wanting to build a new station to probably include EMS,” he said about the local ambulance service. “I’ve got trucks sitting outside, and EMS is in the same position.

“We’re looking at sources of funding. I would ask you keep us in mind if you can get us in with that money.”

Officials have said Garvin County is expecting to receive more than $5 million in the federal funds to help with pandemic recovery.

The funds are meant to be used to help in the recovery from COVID-19 related costs and for public health and safety projects.

In just the last few weeks a similar request for funding was made by Garvin County Rural Water District No. 1, specifically for $325,000 to go toward a project involving new water lines and upgrade to the district’s meter system.

Before that officials with Garvin County Rural Water District No. 4 asked for help to fund a project, estimated at around $4.6 million, to add 20 miles of water lines to the district’s area north and west of Pauls Valley, which includes Paoli and Maysville.

As for the Elmore City firefighters, Stewart said the department recently received $18,000 from the local town council.

That is expected to be combined with other monies, specifically from county sales tax revenues for fire departments in the county, to help acquire rescue tools.

“We are going to spend this money to get tools that we need. We have one rescue truck with really old tools.”

In an unrelated matter it was announced some interest in possibly moving Lindsay’s local dispatch services over to the county’s 911 call center won’t happen.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garvin County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Pauls Valley, OK
City
Elmore City, OK
City
Paoli, OK
Garvin County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Elmore City, OK
Society
Elmore City, OK
Health
City
Maysville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
The Associated Press

White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month. Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran...
POTUS
CBS News

Authorities recover bullet believed to have been fired by Alec Baldwin from film director's shoulder

Authorities in New Mexico said Wednesday they have recovered a bullet believed to have been fired from the gun used by Alec Baldwin in last week's fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust." The announcement comes six days after the actor fired a gun that was thought to be safe while rehearsing a scene last Thursday on the set of the Western movie "Rust," killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Pandemic#Health And Safety#Ambulance Service#American Rescue Plan#Ems
Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley Democrat

Pauls Valley, OK
188
Followers
22
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pauls Valley Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy