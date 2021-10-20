Groups lining up for pandemic funds

Groups are still lining up in the hopes of tapping into some COVID-19 relief funds expected to come Garvin County’s way in the near future.

The most recent is the Elmore City Fire Department, which is hoping some of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds, meant for the recovery of costs from the coronavirus pandemic, can help with a project on the planning board for years.

Eddie Stewart of the Elmore department said their request could help turn longtime plans for a new local fire station into a reality.

“I understand there’s some money the county will be in charge of doling out,” Stewart told all three county commissioners during a recent meeting.

“I would like to see if the Elmore City Fire Department could possibly be on the receiving end of that.”

A new fire station in Elmore City had been on the drawing board for some time when last year’s virus pandemic brought all that to a screeching halt.

“We were planning to build a new fire station but that didn’t happen,” Stewart said, adding the current estimated cost is around $1 million.

“We’re wanting to build a new station to probably include EMS,” he said about the local ambulance service. “I’ve got trucks sitting outside, and EMS is in the same position.

“We’re looking at sources of funding. I would ask you keep us in mind if you can get us in with that money.”

Officials have said Garvin County is expecting to receive more than $5 million in the federal funds to help with pandemic recovery.

The funds are meant to be used to help in the recovery from COVID-19 related costs and for public health and safety projects.

In just the last few weeks a similar request for funding was made by Garvin County Rural Water District No. 1, specifically for $325,000 to go toward a project involving new water lines and upgrade to the district’s meter system.

Before that officials with Garvin County Rural Water District No. 4 asked for help to fund a project, estimated at around $4.6 million, to add 20 miles of water lines to the district’s area north and west of Pauls Valley, which includes Paoli and Maysville.

As for the Elmore City firefighters, Stewart said the department recently received $18,000 from the local town council.

That is expected to be combined with other monies, specifically from county sales tax revenues for fire departments in the county, to help acquire rescue tools.

“We are going to spend this money to get tools that we need. We have one rescue truck with really old tools.”

In an unrelated matter it was announced some interest in possibly moving Lindsay’s local dispatch services over to the county’s 911 call center won’t happen.