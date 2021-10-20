AP Sportlight (copy)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

1950 — Tom Powers of Duke scores six touchdowns —...

McCombs sets rushing mark in CHASE victory

FLOYD’S CREEK — It was a historic night at Allen Stadium on Friday night as CHASE running back Marqies McCombs set the Rutherford County single-season rushing record on an 11 yard run in the first quarter of the Trojans 52-8 win over Patton on homecoming, which clinched the Trojans the second automatic playoff berth in the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference.
AP College Picks: Clemson, Iowa St look to redirect seasons (copy)

For the first time this season, there are no games on the college football schedule matching two ranked teams. That doesn't mean there aren't some intriguing matchups. In the spotlight are a handful of teams that stumbled early and fell out of the rankings, but now have a chance to get their seasons pointed in the right direction.
Sports Briefs

CARY — Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy’s Claudia DeArment will head to Cary this Friday to compete in the 1A Singles State Championships. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A humble McCombs feels blessed to set rushing record

FLOYD’S CREEK — Several details stand out when you meet CHASE junior running back Marqies McCombs. Off the football field, he is respectful, humble and wears a smile. He has several reasons to smile because of what is happening on the field. He has helped lead the Trojans to an 8-1 record (this story was sent to press prior to Friday’s game), he has over 2,000 rushing yards on the season and 29 total touchdowns. He currently sits fourth in the nation in rushing yards and last Friday, Oct. 22, he set the single season Rutherford County rushing mark, besting the record previously set by CHASE’s Princeton Davis in 2006.
Gryphons roll on Homecoming

AVONDALE — The Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) Gryphons celebrated Homecoming in a big way on Monday night, rolling to a 58-0 win over Highland Tech. Highland Tech got the ball first, but the Gryphons defense forced a three-and-out and on the second play of the drive, Barrett Thompson raced 49 yards to the house. Brayden Gilling knocked in the extra point and TJCA led 7-0.
Wyoming's O-line needs to lead turnaround for slumping Cowboys

LARAMIE – A video of Frank Crum serving up an offensive line pancake last Saturday went viral this week. During the play, New Mexico freshman linebacker Cody Moon jumps up in the air anticipating a Levi Williams’ throw to the right side of the field. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Tigers in the pros: Bolton sets new personal high in tackles

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL. On an ugly day for the Chiefs’ defense, former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton had the best game of his young career, posting a career-high 15 total tackles. Nine were solo and four were for loss.
Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers

How's your scouting of Purdue coming along? Chris Basnett shares his ahead of Saturday's 2:30 p.m. tilt at Memorial Stadium. Location: West Lafayette, Indiana. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
CHASE’s Boykins named POTW

FOREST CITY — CHASE High School quarterback Damian Boykins was named the Smith’s Drugs Player of the Week for Week 10 of the high school football season. The senior competed 10 of 15 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 18 yards on two carries in Friday’s 52-8 win over Patton.
Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers

The best player on the Iowa football team’s offense touches the ball every play, but he doesn’t have a passing, rushing or receiving yard to show for it. Center Tyler Linderbaum is the catalyst of the No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) offense, which needs a better showing this week when it travels to Camp Randall Stadium to face the University of Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2). Linderbaum is attracting national attention for his play and highlights of him finishing blocks 20 yards down field routinely make the internet rounds during Iowa games.
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/24

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 7. Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had three kick returns for 39 yards in the loss against the Giants. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Stephens volleyball falls to Missouri Baptist

Stephens volleyball had no answers for the No. 3 team in the country, losing to Missouri Baptist in straight sets (25-13, 25-11, 25-14) on Wednesday in St. Louis. The two teams also faced off last Wednesday in Columbia, where the Stars won a set. Stephens dropped to 10-12 and is 2-5 in American Midwest Conference play with three games remaining.
Cook embracing new role as Missouri O-line moves forward

Missouri guard Case Cook battled through pain all season. His shoulder injury was bad enough that team doctors advised him to shut down for the year after the Tigers’ Week 2 loss to Kentucky. He missed the next two games but returned to the starting lineup, even as his name became a mainstay on the weekly injury report.
