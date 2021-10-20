AP Sportlight (copy)

FLOYD’S CREEK — Several details stand out when you meet CHASE junior running back Marqies McCombs. Off the football field, he is respectful, humble and wears a smile. He has several reasons to smile because of what is happening on the field. He has helped lead the Trojans to an 8-1 record (this story was sent to press prior to Friday’s game), he has over 2,000 rushing yards on the season and 29 total touchdowns. He currently sits fourth in the nation in rushing yards and last Friday, Oct. 22, he set the single season Rutherford County rushing mark, besting the record previously set by CHASE’s Princeton Davis in 2006.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO