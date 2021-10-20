CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Single-cell transcriptomic profile of human pulmonary artery endothelial cells in health and pulmonary arterial hypertension

By Kewal Asosingh
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94163-y, published online 19 July 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an URL to all of the raw single-cell omics data in Data availability section. "All data associated with this study are available in the main text or the Supplementary materials." "All raw...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Innovative New Approach Sequences One Million Single Cells in Parallel

Single-cell sequencing is helping scientists understand cell type-specific gene expression, the workings of the regulatory network and a host of other biological challenges, but it has been limited by the number of samples that can be analyzed at once and the number of cells per sample that researchers can look at, as well as the need for expensive instrumentation.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Finding hidden cancer cells by measuring global protein levels in single cells

Researchers from DTU and Copenhagen University are the first to show that protein analysis at the single cell level in a tumor sample from an acute myeloid leukemia patient can be used to detect cancer stem cells that evade chemotherapy. The technology the researchers have developed can also be applied on biotechnological production where it can provide novel insights at the single-cell level, which in turn can be used to improve cell line production capacity.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Hypertension#Reproduction#Ncbi#Respiratory Institute#Cleveland Clinic#Usa Svyatoslav Tkachenko#Flow Cytometry Core#Usa Dean Horton#Usa Ian Taylor#Pubmedgoogle Scholar S
Nature.com

Author Correction: An injectable bone marrow"“like scaffold enhances T cell immunity after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0017-2, published online 11 February 2019. In the version of this Article initially published, Fig. 2d displayed a mistaken image. The original Fig. 2d panel has now been replaced with the correct image. The original and corrected Fig. 2d images are shown below. This change has been made to the online version of this Article.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

NIH launches program to map a rare type of non-dividing cells implicated in human health and disease

The National Institutes of Health has launched a program to study a rare type of cells, called “senescent” cells, that play both positive and negative roles in biological processes. The NIH Common Fund’s Cellular Senescence Network (SenNet) program will leverage recent advances in studying individual cells, or single-cell analysis, to comprehensively identify and characterize the differences in senescent cells across the body, across various states of human health, and across the lifespan. The rarity and diversity of these cells previously made them difficult to identify and study; therefore, a deeper understanding will help researchers develop therapies that encourage beneficial effects of senescent cells while suppressing their tissue-damaging effects.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Co-varying neighborhood analysis identifies cell populations associated with phenotypes of interest from single-cell transcriptomics

As single-cell datasets grow in sample size, there is a critical need to characterize cell states that vary across samples and associate with sample attributes, such as clinical phenotypes. Current statistical approaches typically map cells to clusters and then assess differences in cluster abundance. Here we present co-varying neighborhood analysis (CNA), an unbiased method to identify associated cell populations with greater flexibility than cluster-based approaches. CNA characterizes dominant axes of variation across samples by identifying groups of small regions in transcriptional space-termed neighborhoods-that co-vary in abundance across samples, suggesting shared function or regulation. CNA performs statistical testing for associations between any sample-level attribute and the abundances of these co-varying neighborhood groups. Simulations show that CNA enables more sensitive and accurate identification of disease-associated cell states than a cluster-based approach. When applied to published datasets, CNA captures a Notch activation signature in rheumatoid arthritis, identifies monocyte populations expanded in sepsis and identifies a novel T cell population associated with progression to active tuberculosis.
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Voice as a Biomarker for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

The following article is a part of conference coverage from CHEST 2021, being held virtually from October 17 to October 20, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from. CHEST 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
Nature.com

Mesenchymal stem cell-derived small extracellular vesicles mitigate oxidative stress-induced senescence in endothelial cells via regulation of miR-146a/Src

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 354 (2021) Cite this article. Senescent endothelial cells (ECs) could impair the integrity of the blood vessel endothelium, leading to vascular aging and a series of diseases, such as atherosclerosis, diabetes. Preventing or mitigating EC senescence might serve as a promising therapeutic paradigm for these diseases. Recent studies showed that small extracellular vesicles (sEV) have the potential to transfer bioactive molecules into recipient cells and induce phenotypic changes. Since mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have long been postulated as an important source cell in regenerative medicine, herein we investigated the role and mechanism of MSC-derived sEV (MSC-sEV) on EC senescence. In vitro results showed that MSC-sEV reduced senescent biomarkers, decreased senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), rescued angiogenesis, migration and other dysfunctions in senescent EC induced by oxidative stress. In the In vivo natural aging and type-2 diabetes mouse wound-healing models (both of which have senescent ECs), MSC-sEV promoted wound closure and new blood vessel formation. Mechanically, miRNA microarray showed that miR-146a was highly expressed in MSC-sEV and also upregulated in EC after MSC-sEV treatment. miR-146a inhibitors abolished the stimulatory effects of MSC-sEV on senescence. Moreover, we found miR-146a could suppress Src phosphorylation and downstream targets VE-cadherin and Caveolin-1. Collectively, our data indicate that MSC-sEV mitigated endothelial cell senescence and stimulate angiogenesis through miR-146a/Src.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing May Lend Insights Into Lung Adenocarcinoma Prognosis

The report suggests factors besides molecular profiling can be helpful in patient stratification. A new report makes the case that single-cell RNA sequencing can help elucidate features of the tumor microenvironment that could potentially be used to guide precision medicine in patients with lung adenocarcinoma. Writing in the journal Oncogene,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutational fingerprints reconstruct human cell genealogies

Four new reports uncover the lineage relationships between cells throughout the body using mutations in the genome as cellular barcodes. The mutational composition of different tissues provides insights into both developmental processes and organ homeostasis, and may have important implications for our understanding of hereditary diseases such as polycystic kidney disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

REDD1 is a determinant of low-dose metronomic doxorubicin-elicited endothelial cell dysfunction through downregulation of VEGFR-2/3 expression

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Low-dose metronomic chemotherapy (LDMC) inhibits tumor angiogenesis and growth by targeting tumor-associated endothelial cells, but the molecular mechanism has not been fully elucidated. Here, we examined the functional role of regulated in development and DNA damage responses 1 (REDD1), an inhibitor of mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1), in LDMC-mediated endothelial cell dysfunction. Low-dose doxorubicin (DOX) treatment induced REDD1 expression in cultured vascular and lymphatic endothelial cells and subsequently repressed the mRNA expression of mTORC1-dependent translation of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (Vegfr)-2/3, resulting in the inhibition of VEGF-mediated angiogenesis and lymphangiogenesis. These regulatory effects of DOX-induced REDD1 expression were additionally confirmed by loss- and gain-of-function studies. Furthermore, LDMC with DOX significantly suppressed tumor angiogenesis, lymphangiogenesis, vascular permeability, growth, and metastasis in B16 melanoma-bearing wild-type but not Redd1-deficient mice. Altogether, our findings indicate that REDD1 is a crucial determinant of LDMC-mediated functional dysregulation of tumor vascular and lymphatic endothelial cells by translational repression of Vegfr-2/3 transcripts, supporting the potential therapeutic properties of REDD1 in highly progressive or metastatic tumors.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks brain endothelial cells

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in Germany, one in France and one in Spain has found evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks brain endothelial cells. In their paper published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, the group describes their study of the brains of people who died of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Dark-field X-ray technology improves diagnosis of pulmonary ailments

For the first time, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have successfully used a new X-ray method for respiratory diagnostics with patients. Dark-field X-rays visualize early changes in the alveolar structure caused by the lung disease COPD and require only one 50th of the radiation dose typically applied in X-ray computed tomography. This permits broad medical application in early detection and treatment follow-up of respiratory ailments.
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing May Be Split By Parse Biosciences

When Alex Rosenberg, PhD, and Charlie Roco, PhD, were graduate students in Georg Seelig’s lab at the University of Washington, they drew out their idea for how to increase the scalablility of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) on a whiteboard. At that time, roughly five years ago, “large scale was about 100 cells,” said Rosenberg. They developed their idea into the technique known as Split Pool Ligation-based Transcriptome sequencing (SPLiT-seq).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: The function of integrin-linked kinase in normal and activated stellate cells

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Since the publication of the article the authors noticed errors in the b-actin lanes of figures 5C, 6B/D, and 7C/D in this article. In the process of figure assembly, original images were inadvertently mislabeled and used incorrectly. The revised figures can be found below. The authors apologize for the errors.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy