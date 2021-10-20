CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton v Man City: Who makes your City team?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City visit Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into...

www.bbc.com

chatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City fan, 63, is fighting for his life after he was attacked by 'cowardly' Club Brugge fans at a service station

A Manchester City fan is fighting for his life after a 'cowardly' attack by Club Brugge fans following Tuesday night's Champions League encounter. A 63-year-old supporter, who is part of supporters' group Blue Moon Belgium, was attacked at a service station near the ground because of his Manchester City scarf, the group said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Man City v Burnley

Burnley have lost 5-0 on each of their past four visits to Etihad Stadium in the Premier League and FA Cup so they are probably not looking forward to Saturday very much. City could be without their Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, depending on whether they make it back from South America in time, but I don't think it will make too much difference to the outcome here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Burnley: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City’s last four home games against Burnley in all competitions have finished 5-0 to the Citizens. No team in English football has ever won 5+ home games in a row against an opponent by 5+ goals before. Meanwhile, Burnley have lost each of their past eight meetings with City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Burnley: What does the form show?

After conceding twice in four consecutive home league games towards the end of last season, Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their past four at Etihad Stadium, winning three of those games 5-0. However, they didn't score in their past home league match and last failed to find the net in consecutive Premier League home games in November 2010 (three in a row).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Burnley: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City’s game is against Burnley. A match filled with plenty of story lines as both teams battle a packed schedule and quality opponents. There is plenty to discuss. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Saturday, 16 October, 2021 kick off at 15.00 pm (BST, UK), 10.00 am...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City's Mathias Normann, Todd Cantwell and Milot Rashica are all expected to be fit and available again. Christoph Zimmermann remains out with an ankle problem that may require surgery. Brighton & Hove Albion trio Yves Bissouma, Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu have returned to training after injury and could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Raheem Sterling is recalled to make only his third Premier League start of the season for Manchester City, who also hand a first club appearance of the campaign to defender John Stones. Sterling gets the nod in in a City attack missing the injured Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus who,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Team news: Club Bruges v Man City

Manchester City will make a late call on goalkeeper Ederson and striker Gabriel Jesus for Tuesday's Champions League game at Club Bruges. The pair were in action for Brazil against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday and did not play in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley. They flew straight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City whiz Foden delighted with brace in victory at Brighton

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was delighted with victory at Brighton. Foden struck twice in the 4-1 win. He later said: "We enjoyed the first half more than the second half. We were really good in the first half and a bit poor in the second. "In the end we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Soccer-Foden double inspires Man City to 4-1 win at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – Manchester City enjoyed a rampant 4-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion helped by England midfielder Phil Foden’s double in their Premier League match on Saturday. The visitors battered the Brighton goal from the start, racing into a 13th minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

City duo make Garth's team of the week

Phil Foden scored twice for Manchester City in their 4-1 win at Brighton as Bernardo Silva pulled the strings in behind - and the impact made by each has earned them places in Garth Crooks' team of the week. Bernardo Silva: It never ceases to amaze me that whenever a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Pep Guardiola leads his Manchester City squad to Brighton on Saturday as they look to continue their good recent Premier League form.City are unbeaten since the opening weekend and comfortably beat Burnley last weekend, prior to a Champions League outing where they trounced Club Brugge in midweek.The boss hailed that as one of his team’s top showings since he had been in charge: “It was a really good performance – one of our best performances in Europe, definitely. I know how good they did against PSG and in Germany (against Leipzig) but we controlled the game and our pressing was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola not thinking about revenge as Man City prepare for Brighton

Pep Guardiola insists there will no thoughts of revenge in his head when he takes his Manchester City to Brighton on Saturday.City blew a 2-0 lead to be beaten 3-2 at the Amex last season after having Joao Cancelo sent off just 10 minutes into the match, in which Guardiola confronted Brighton boss Graham Potter who subsequently apologised for some over-zealous celebrations of his side’s opening goal.The defeat was a setback for City in the final weeks of their build-up to the Champions League final, but Guardiola said it had not been part of his thinking this week.“Absolutely not,” he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City explain Sterling absence for win at Brighton

Manchester City have explained the absence of Raheem Sterling for yesterday's win at Brighton. Sterling, 26, was missing from the matchday squad against the Seagulls. City confirmed the England star was absent because he was not fully fit, though the club did not disclose the nature of his injury. Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton

London (AFP) – Chelsea opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 7-0 demolition of Norwich, while Phil Foden starred as Manchester City moved up to second place after a 4-1 victory at Brighton on Saturday. Mason Mount scored a hat-trick for the Blues...
PREMIER LEAGUE

