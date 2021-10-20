CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FACTBOX-The biggest emerging market corporate defaults ever

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Property giant China Evergrande Group will join the list of biggest ever emerging market corporate debt defaults if it doesn't make an already-overdue bond payment by Monday, Oct. 25. Evergrande - the world's most indebted property firm - has $19 billion worth of bonds on international capital markets, which would leave it second only to Venezuela's state-owned oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela should it default. Year Company Country Amount ($ bln) 2017-18 Petroleos de Venezuela Venezuela 24.9 (PDVSA) 2016 Oi Brazil 7.2 2021 YPF Argentina 5.3 2020 Digicel Group Jamaica 5.2 2016 Pacific Exploration Colombia 4.1 and Production 2013 OGX Petroleo e Gas Brazil 3.6 2021 China Fortune Land China 2.9 Development 2015-16 Metinvest Ukraine 2.1 2015 Kaisa Group Holdings China 1.95 2018 Noble Group Hong Kong 1.9 2017 Odebrecht Offshore Brazil 1.9 Drilling Finance 2020 Latam Airlines Chile 1.5 2020 DTEK Finance Ukraine 1.3 2017 Global A&T Electronics Singapore 1.1 2020 Nostrum Oil & Gas United Kingdom 1.1 Source: BofA (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Disruptions in supply have not only pushed up prices but also squeezed industrial production, providing perilous economic terrain through which policymakers must plot a course. Observers do not expect the ECB's 25-member governing council to alter the bank's massive stimulus programme significantly, as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But behind the status quo stance, minutes from the governing council's last meeting in September showed divisions between the hawks, who favour tighter monetary policy to stifle inflation, and doves, who want to maintain the bank's expansive policy.
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as U.S. bond yields, dollar weaken

(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) * BOJ maintains easy policy, lowers inflation projections. * Negative real yields could help gold rise above $1,850/oz- ANZ. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices consolidated at the key $1,800 level on Thursday, supported by softer U.S. bond yields and dollar as investors focused on how central banks respond to rising price pressures.
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as supply woes hit earnings, rate concerns weigh

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Global stocks eased from record peaks as corporate earnings reports served as a stark reminder of current supply chain challenges, while investors also looked to upcoming central bank meetings to gauge whether policy tightening could come earlier. MSCI’s gauge of world stocks, ACWI, dipped 0.05%...
Reuters

Dassault Systemes ups 2021 estimates as licence sales rise

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French technology and software company Dassault Systemes (DAST.PA) on Thursday raised its 2021 outlook for the third time this year, citing strong licence sales and manufacturing recovery, particularly in auto and aerospace sectors. The tech solutions firm now expects non-IFRS revenues of 4.80-4.83 billion euros ($5.57-5.61...
Reuters

Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis eats into Q3

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Thursday cuts its outlook for deliveries, toned down sales expectations and warned of cost cuts as an ongoing shortage of chips caused it to report lower-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter. “Following a record result in the first half of the year,...
Reuters

Russian tech firm VK downgrades 2021 revenue forecast

MOSCOW Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet group VK (MAILRq.L) downgraded its full-year revenue guidance to 124-127 billion roubles ($1.75-1.80 billion) on Thursday, citing a high base effect related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its previous 2021 revenue forecast was for growth of 18-21% to 127-130 billion roubles. VK, formerly Mail.Ru...
Reuters

WPP raises outlook again after strong Q3 demand

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, lifted its full-year underlying net sales guidance again on Thursday after third-quarter trading easily beat forecasts on demand from the United States, Britain and Germany. WPP said its core metric, known as like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, jumped 15.7%...
Reuters

Norwegian Air revenue rises as travel picks up

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air reported a 68% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as travel in Europe gradually recovers from the pandemic. The budget carrier’s sales for the July-September period amounted to 1.52 billion Norwegian crowns ($180 million), up from 905 million crowns a year ago when global as well as regional and local travel remained severely restricted by COVID-19 lockdowns. ($1 = 8.4391 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks rattled by China-U.S. worries, coal plunge drags on Indonesia

* Singapore reports record high COVID-19 cases * U.S. bans China Telecom's unit, sparking tensions * Malaysia's September trade data beats forecast By Anushka Trivedi Oct 28(Reuters) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Thursday as investors were unsettled by risks of renewed U.S.-China tension, potentially adding to existing global supply chain issues, while the Indonesian rupiah hit a two-week low. Stocks of trade-reliant Asian countries like the Philippines, South Korea and Indonesia shed between 0.3% and 1%. Shanghai equities dropped the most, down 1.2%, with the yuan easing 0.1%. Investor focus was squarely on developments in China, which is grappling with an economic slowdown due to an energy crunch and a crisis in its property sector, as well as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks. News of the U.S. telecoms regulator revoking China Telecom's authorisation to operate late on Wednesday compounded worries for market participants only too aware that tensions between the world's two biggest economies previously threw global trade into a disarray. "Focus in the region may revolve around ongoing COVID-19 risks in China, with infections in Beijing at an eight-month high," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at retail trading platform IG. The ban on China Telecom also "fuelled concerns that further escalation could possibly bring back more U.S. scrutiny on Chinese technology players." Jakarta shares fell as much as 1.2% to a two-week low, with energy stocks leading the decline as China coal futures tumbled after Beijing stepped up measures to control prices. Indonesia is the world's top thermal coal exporter. The rupiah fell 0.2% on the same news, having lost 1.3% over the past 10 days since Beijing pledged to intervene in the coal market. The Philippine peso and the Taiwanese dollar also slipped, while most other currencies traded flat as souring risk sentiment supported the greenback's safe-haven status in Asia trading. The Malaysian ringgit recouped early losses to gain 0.1% after September trade data beat expectations handily due to a surge in petroleum products and palm oil exports. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks dipped after the city-state reported an "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19 - its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic despite 84% of the population being fully vaccinated. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 12.7 basis points at 1.4%​​ ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis points at 6.161% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Keppel DC REIT, down 1.3%, and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, down 1.2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.24 -9.07 -0.96 5.01 China -0.10 +2.04 -1.13 1.41 India +0.27 -2.35 -0.78 29.23 Indonesia -0.21 -1.13 -1.13 9.18 Malaysia +0.13 -3.07 -0.72 -3.42 Philippines -0.13 -5.35 -1.00 0.25 S.Korea +0.03 -7.14 -0.53 4.74 Singapore +0.07 -1.96 -0.20 12.94 Taiwan -0.05 +2.31 -0.19 15.67 Thailand +0.30 -9.92 0.09 12.40 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Reuters

Australian banks must prepare to deal with negative rates by mid-2022 - APRA

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s prudential regulator on Thursday told banks to prepare for the possibility of zero or negative interest rates by mid-2022 to prevent “material” risks although markets and the central bank don’t expect such a scenario. While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has repeatedly stated that...
