Lunchbox is officially back on The Bobby Bones Show today (October 26) after his paternity leave with Baby Box 3. Officially being a dad of 3, Lunchbox says it’s so awesome but “it’s exhausting.” He revealed several things about the day of birth for Baby Box 3. His wife was induced early because of some health issues. They were taking naps at the hospital when she woke him up to tell him she was going to ask for the epidural. Quickly after she said that, she was in labor. Lunchbox revealed that she only pushed for 9 minutes before Baby Box 3 was born. The shortest amount of time Lunchbox’ wife has had to push, with their first baby she pushed about 9 hours and with their second baby she had to push 4 hours.

