Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season featured a statement win from the Ravens, who blew out the Chargers in a highly anticipated AFC matchup. The Rams and Colts also had big days, with Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor posting huge numbers on offense. The Chiefs bounced back against Washington to get back to .500 on the season, the Packers got an NFC North win against the Bears, and the Vikings pulled off an overtime victory over the Panthers. The Cowboys added an overtime win of their own in the late-afternoon window, while the Steelers outlasted the Seahawks in extra time on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO