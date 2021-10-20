CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impossible Foods confirms plans for UK launch

By Oliver Morrison contact
Food Navigator
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US brand, infamous for its meat-free burger that appears to ‘bleed’ like real meat, has confirmed plans to launch in Britain after applying for regulatory approval. Impossible confirmed it has submitted an application for approval with the UK Food Standards Agency. In 2019, it filed paperwork to the European Food...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
CleanTechnica

VinFast Confirms US Sales Plan

Michael Lohscheller has a track record in the world of automobile manufacturing. Before being named global CEO of VinFast, Vietnam’s leading vehicle automaker, in July he was an executive at Volkswagen and Opel. In a recent email to Reuters, he announced the company will unveil two of its latest battery electric models — the e35 and e36 — at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month.
BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

Major UK food systems report reveals lack of trust in global food

The research, conducted by YouGov with over 3,500 adults across the UK, found the public overwhelmingly believes that the UK’s food is safe, traceable and good quality. British consumers trust UK food as much as water quality and NHS care, and significantly more than the police, judicial services, and other daily essentials and utilities, such as gas and electricity.
FOOD SAFETY
GeekyGadgets

Samsung SmartThings Energy launched in the UK

Samsung launched its new Samsung SmartThings Energy back in July in the USA and now Samsung is also launching the service in the UK. The Samsung SmartThings Energy is designed to help you monitor your energy usage and Samsung are working with Uswitch on the service in the UK. Samsung...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Quorn and Wibble Foods: Latest vegan launches

Meat alternatives firm Quorn and plant-based jelly pot manufacturer Wibble Foods revealed new vegan NPD this week. Quorn has launched a new Takeaway range to appeal to consumers looking for vegan or plant-based alternatives to traditional meat-based takeaway options. The manufacturer has debuted three new products in the range, all...
FOOD & DRINKS
Speedway Digest

UK confirmed for Extreme E Season 1 finale

Extreme E, the sport for purpose electric off-road racing series, has today confirmed that its Season 1 finale, ‘the Jurassic X Prix’ will take place in Bovington, in the UK’s South Coast county of Dorset, on 18-19 December 2021. Alejandro Agag, Extreme E Founder and CEO, said: “I’m very excited...
MOTORSPORTS
KRMG

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. confirmed Friday it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. “After conducting due diligence, we announce our...
BUSINESS

