A break from the rain, but scattered showers are still possible later this evening -Isabella Hulsizer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front. A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO