A break from the rain, but scattered showers are still possible later this evening -Isabella Hulsizer

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll see clouds increase later this afternoon, with chances of scattered showers still prominent later this evening. We’ll reach our high later...

www.news8000.com

WJHG-TV

Severe weather possible tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms will move through the panhandle tonight. The storms will bring a threat of damaging wind, 1-2″ of rain, and an isolated chance of tornadoes. The timing of the storms will primarily be between midnight and 6am. Winds will pick up tonight out of the SE at 5-15 mph and then increase to 15-20+ mph and shift from the SE to SW by morning. Most of the day Thursday will bring periods of sun and clouds w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spotty showers & storms can not be ruled out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wfft.com

Scattered light rain returns Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday starts off dry, and it’s a cloudy day. A stray shower is possible near lunchtime, but the best rain chance arrives late in the afternoon. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX...
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe storms are possible this evening

We've got pleasant conditions this morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 50s. There is a severe weather threat that is heading our way, but it won't arrive until tonight so you won't have trouble getting the kids to and from school or getting to and from work.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front. A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even...
MIAMI, FL
news8000.com

Cloudy Skies throughout the Day -Derek Sibley

Much warmer this morning with lows in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day today with highs in the mid 50s. A broad trough of low pressure will spread rain showers across the area tomorrow. A few showers may be heavy at times.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Stays windy Wednesday with scattered showers

Still very windy this afternoon with scattered showers continuing as the Nor’easter will slowly pull away from us later today. It will stay windy through today and into the evening before the winds gradually die down overnight. A WIND ADVISORY still in place for inland locations until 4PM and a...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Skies Remain Cloudy the Rest of the Day -Derek Sibley

Skies will be mainly cloudy through the day today with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. High today 56. A broad trough of low pressure will spread rain showers across the area tomorrow. A few showers may be heavy at times. Conditions will dry out for the rest of the week...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rain enters this evening

Temps fall back into the 40s this evening at the same time, the rain is moving in. It'll be a damp one for all but it may take some time to arrive further east. I35 westward will get in on things early. But it may take until midnight towards the River. Orchard is highlighted here... they'll get into the rain by 8 PM.
ENVIRONMENT

