The man responsible for two unrelated deaths in Pennsylvania last year has now been sentenced to a maximum of 55 years in prison in the cases, prosecutors announced this week. Matthew Moser, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kristin Graham, 47, as well as to a drug delivery resulting in death charge related to the overdose of a 24-year-old male victim, who has not been named by authorities. Last week, Moser received a sentence of 20-40 years in Graham's murder and 6-15 years for the death of the male victim; the sentences will be served consecutively, as per a plea agreement, the Lancaster County district attorney announced on Wednesday.

