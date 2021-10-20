CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Did Saturday Night Live Predict Shreveport’s Future 30 Years Ago?

By Greg Atoms
 8 days ago
When it comes to TV shows predicting the future, The Simpsons are the undisputed kings. But other shows have had moments of predictive brilliance too. This submission for "predicting the future" comes to us from Saturday Night Live, and one of their greatest sketches ever. One that featured the legendary comedian...

Enjoy a Fantastic Weekend with these Shreveport-Bossier Events

Looking for something to do with your friends or family this weekend? Consider us your personal social director, because we've got you covered! Each week, we scour the internet and tap all of our contacts to bring you our top things to do for the coming weekend. After all, you only live once, so you might as well get out there and live your best life and make some awesome memories!
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Coming Home for 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert

Shreveport's hometown hero and blues legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd is coming home to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of 'Trouble Is.'. Okay, I'm feeling pretty old right now. I remember when Kenny released Trouble Is back in 1997. I had just gotten my start in radio the year before and it wasn't long before Blue on Black, the lead single from Trouble Is, was flooding the airwaves. Flash forward 25 YEARS and Shreveport's native son is in a whole new place in life. He's a husband, a father, and a musician known worldwide as one of the best in the blues game. Isn't it cool that he's one of ours? In celebration of the anniversary of the release of Trouble Is 25 years ago, Kenny Wayne is coming back to Shreveport with the rest of the band to play a benefit concert at the historic Strand Theatre Saturday, February 12th, 2022 and tickets are on sale NOW!
Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

