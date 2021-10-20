Weidmann exits as chief ECB hawk with QE future unresolved

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Disruptions in supply have not only pushed up prices but also squeezed industrial production, providing perilous economic terrain through which policymakers must plot a course. Observers do not expect the ECB's 25-member governing council to alter the bank's massive stimulus programme significantly, as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But behind the status quo stance, minutes from the governing council's last meeting in September showed divisions between the hawks, who favour tighter monetary policy to stifle inflation, and doves, who want to maintain the bank's expansive policy.

