Weidmann exits as chief ECB hawk with QE future unresolved

By Craig Stirling, Jana Randow and Carolynn Look
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundesbank President Jens Weidmann will step down after more than a decade in the post, marking the exit of one of the most hawkish policymakers at the European Central Bank just as it debates the future of its post-crisis stimulus. The 53-year-old is resigning for "personal reasons" and will...

www.mysanantonio.com

AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Disruptions in supply have not only pushed up prices but also squeezed industrial production, providing perilous economic terrain through which policymakers must plot a course. Observers do not expect the ECB's 25-member governing council to alter the bank's massive stimulus programme significantly, as it seeks to nurse the economy back to health from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But behind the status quo stance, minutes from the governing council's last meeting in September showed divisions between the hawks, who favour tighter monetary policy to stifle inflation, and doves, who want to maintain the bank's expansive policy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis: Weidmann's departure may set the scene for new ECB conflicts

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Jens Weidmann's departure from the European Central Bank is the most tangible sign yet that ECB President Christine Lagarde's efforts to win over dissenting policymakers have hit a dead end and sets the scene for fresh frictions. The Bundesbank president unexpectedly announced on Wednesday that...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Weidmann announces resignation by the end of the year

Jens Weidmann, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President, announced on Wednesday that he will be resigning from his position by the end of the year. In a statement published on Bundesbank's website, "I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who on Wednesday announced his decision to stand down more than five years early, led a decade-long fight inside the European Central Bank against the easy-money policies espoused by successive ECB presidents. Back in 2012, the German central bank chief was the lone...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Bundesbank President Weidmann quits

(Reuters) – Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a relentless critic of the European Central Bank’s ultra easy monetary policy, will step down more than five years early, opening the door for Germany’s new government to pick a less confrontational successor. Following are reactions to his resignation:. CHRISTIAN SEWING, HEAD OF GERMANY’S...
ECONOMY
wincountry.com

Analysis-Exit of ECB’s Weidmann, decade of economic change shows hawk as endangered species

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was just a year into his tenure when the world began to change with three words. A speech by European Central Bank then-president Mario Draghi in July 2012 promising to do “whatever it takes” to keep the euro zone together wasn’t, as it happens, just another turn in Europe’s crisis of the moment.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Bundesbank chief Weidmann quits early with one last inflation warning

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a relentless critic of the European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy, will step down more than five years early, opening the door for Germany's new government to pick a less confrontational successor. Weidmann said he would leave for personal reasons on Dec. 31,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

German Central Bank Chief To Quit At Crunch Moment For ECB

German central bank president Jens Weidmann, a fierce opponent of loose monetary policies in Europe, will step down at the end of the year after a decade at the helm, the Bundesbank said Wednesday. His departure comes as at a key moment for the future policy of the European Central...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
