Animals

Lisa Rinna Reacts to ‘RHOBH’ Producer Claiming Lisa Vanderpump Leaked ‘Puppygate’ Story

By Eliza Thompson
US Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saga continues. It’s been more than two years since Puppygate blew up The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but a new book has put the infamous incident back in the spotlight — and Lisa Rinna has some thoughts. “Oh and speaking of dogs,” the reality star, 58, wrote...

Guest
7d ago

Rinna just shut up about everything, no matter what is said you have to talk about it your opinion is not needed on every story in the media.

