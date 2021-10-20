CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sixth Annual ‘Best Dressed Jackson’ to be held in November

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The American Cancer Society will hosts its 6th Annual Best Dressed Jackson on Thursday, November 11 at The South Warehouse.

The event will honor young professionals who were nominated by the community for upholding substantial character and making a positive impact in the Jackson Metro Area. Local restaurant tastings, live entertainment and more will also take place from 6:30 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

The funds raised at Best Dressed Jackson will be used to provide critical cancer patient services such as the Hope Lodge and transportation to and from treatment as well as cancer research, advocacy, and education.

Comments / 1

