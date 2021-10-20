CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Lyons Lighted Christmas Parade

By Kathy Hilt
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 7 days ago

The Lyons Lighted Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 3,...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Comments / 0

ocala-news.com

Belleview Christmas Parade returns this holiday season

The Belleview Christmas Parade will return to the city of Belleview this December. During the October 5 meeting of the Belleview City Commission, commissioners unanimously approved this year’s parade. City staff will now seek approval from the Florida Department of Transportation for approval of their application for the parade. The...
BELLEVIEW, FL
bluebonnetnews.com

Lighted Halloween Parade returns for second year in Daisetta

Organizers of the Second Annual Lighted Halloween Parade are busy making plans for a community Halloween party set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Daisetta. The lighted Halloween parade, a new tradition in Liberty County, is a way to kick off the fall season. Parade participants are encouraged to bring along their best Halloween Jack-o-lantern (illuminated by a battery-operated light) and walk or ride in the parade. Last year’s parade had 20 entrants and organizers are preparing for an even-bigger turnout this year.
DAISETTA, TX
blufftontoday.com

Town of Bluffton accepting applications for Christmas parade entries

Applications are available for entries in Bluffton’s annual Christmas parade, which will have some new regulations in place for safety, the town said. This year’s parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Old Town historic district. The deadline for applications is Nov. 10. “This parade, which has...
BLUFFTON, SC
#Christmas
wydaily.com

Gloucester Christmas and Holiday Parade is Scheduled for December

GLOUCESTER — As localities nationwide are having to make decisions on whether or not to hold annual holiday events, Gloucester County, as of now, is still planning to hold its Christmas and Holiday Parade. According to a county spokesperson, Gloucester County Parks, Recreation & Tourism has opened up registration for...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
Cumberland County Sentinel

No Christmas parade for Carlisle this winter, but other activities are planned

Carlisle’s Christmas parade won’t return this December, but there will be plenty of activity downtown during this holiday season. Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, which has organized the parade in the past, said the association took significant cuts from its two primary funders, the borough and Dickinson College, resulting in the need to cut a staff position. That staff member is the one who handled events like the parade.
CARLISLE, PA
Kait 8

Mullet champion to serve as grand marshal of Christmas parade

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Christmas Parade has been around for nearly 75 years, with this year’s theme being “Christmas in Toyland.”. And parade organizers are honoring the work of a local child by selecting him to serve as this year’s grand marshal. Officials said Friday that Allan Baltz...
JONESBORO, AR
KFVS12

29th Annual Parade of Lights scheduled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 29th annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday, November 28. The theme for 2021 is Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. According to Old Town Cape, the parade route begins at the intersection of Broadway...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Monroe Evening News

Deadline, participants announced for Christmas in Ida parade

IDA -- The deadline to enter the Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights is Nov. 22. This year’s 39th-annual Christmas In Ida Parade of Lights, to be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, will feature a military marching band. The 126th Unit U.S. Army Marching Band has performed concerts and...
IDA TOWNSHIP, MI
mchenrytimes.com

We need volunteers for the Festival of Lights Parade

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 15. It's that time of year again that we are looking for volunteers for the Festival of Lights Parade. Volunteer signup can be found here:. https://downtowncl.org/volunteer-sign-up/ Setup Volunteers: needed from 4:30-6:30PM to help put out traffic cones to close...
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
murfreesboro.com

Applications are available for Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Applications are now available online for the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade which will be held Sunday, December 12. This year the event will be co-hosted by WGNS Radio along with the City of Murfreesboro. “We are excited to partner with WGNS this year to bring the sights and sounds of Christmas...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Travel Weekly

New daytime Christmas parade to run at Disneyland Paris

A new daytime Christmas parade that transforms at night is being introduced by Disneyland Paris. Night-time Disney Illuminations are switched from December 21, along with The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands returning this month and the return of festive cuisine events. The Christmas season takes over the theme...
LIFESTYLE
coladaily.com

Blythewood plans return of annual Christmas parade

If you hear bells jingling and carols humming on the streets of Blythewood in the next several weeks, don’t be surprised: it’s probably local businesses, organizations and residents getting ready for the return of the town’s annual Christmas parade. The Blythewood Greater Chamber of Commerce recently announced plans to bring...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
countryliving.com

17 outdoor Christmas lights for a bright and beautiful display

After a pared-back Christmas last year, Homebase has predicted that 2021 will see Brits embrace more lights than ever before. In fact, their research found that 61% of households are planning to hang outdoor lights this festive season, with 15% planning to put up more than ever before. As well...
LIFESTYLE
NewsChannel 36

The Gaffer District's Parade of Lights looking for participants

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Gaffer District's Parade of Lights is returning to downtown Corning on November 27, and organizers are looking for more participants. Vehicles, walking groups and floats can apply if interested. All participants must have a lighted element; there is a limit on the number of entries in the parade, so organizers recommend you submit your application as soon as possible.
CORNING, NY
inkfreenews.com

Bluffton Cancels Christmas Lighting Ceremony

BLUFFTON – Bluffton will not have its traditional Christmas lighting ceremony this year. On top of that, the city’s Christmas lights may not be long for the world, although they will be up this year. That’s the word from Mayor John Whicker, the man who sarcastically called himself “the Grinch”...
BLUFFTON, IN
modestogov.com

Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade!

Save the Date: Saturday, December 4th, the City welcomes back the Celebration of Lights Holiday Parade in downtown Modesto. Mark your calendars for this iconic Modesto tradition!. Interested in being in the parade? Float registration is now open through Friday, November 12. Registration is first come, first serve. For more...
MODESTO, CA
WAND TV

Night of Lights parade returning to Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Details about Danville's Night of Lights Parade have been publicly announced. The theme for 2021 is "Hometown Holiday," officials from Downtown Danville Inc., Vermilion Advantage and the City of Danville announced. Leaders are accepting parade float entries until Nov. 19 at this link. Float entries have...
DANVILLE, IL

