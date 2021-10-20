Lyons Lighted Christmas Parade

Organizers of the Second Annual Lighted Halloween Parade are busy making plans for a community Halloween party set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, in downtown Daisetta. The lighted Halloween parade, a new tradition in Liberty County, is a way to kick off the fall season. Parade participants are encouraged to bring along their best Halloween Jack-o-lantern (illuminated by a battery-operated light) and walk or ride in the parade. Last year’s parade had 20 entrants and organizers are preparing for an even-bigger turnout this year.

DAISETTA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO