The Alumni Rebellion Gains Momentum

baconsrebellion.com
 9 days ago

First, Stuart Taylor and Ed Yingling (with Princetonians for Free Speech) got a column published Monday in the Wall Street Journal about the formation of the Alumni Free Speech Alliance. Fox News followed with a story yesterday (seen above). Since then,...

www.baconsrebellion.com

Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
HEALTH
State
Virginia State
baconsrebellion.com

Leftist Media Does Battlefield Prep for White Supremacist Trial

Left-wing media from the New York Times to National Public Radio are as excited as can be about a civil trial starting today in Charlottesville that targets organizers of the infamous Unite the Right rally in 2017. As the Times puts it, lawyers for the nine plaintiffs “are hoping that their quest for unspecified financial damages will both punish the organizers and deter others.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
baconsrebellion.com

Bacon Bits: More Woke Wars

The culture wars are never ending. My previous Bacon Bits post only scratched the surface. Here’s more…. Crackdown on parents was orchestrated. Remember how the National School Boards Association wrote that letter accusing parents of terrorizing school board members across the country, leading to Attorney General Merrick Garland ordering the FBI to collaborate with local law enforcement to deal with the threat? Well, that NSBA letter didn’t come out of the blue. Emails obtained by Parents Defending Education through the Freedom of Information Act indicate that NSBA President Viola Garcia and CEO Chip Slaven conspired with the White House before sending out the letter, reports The Federalist. In one email Slaven explained that there were “talks over the last several weeks with White House staff” who “requested additional information on some of the specific threats, so the letter also details many of the incidents that have been occurring.” Of course, as we all know now, one of those threatening “incidents” involved Loudoun County plumber Scott Smith, whose daughter had been raped in a Loudoun school. After the school board refused to let him speak about the incident, he got highly emotional, was escorted off the premises, refused to leave, and was arrested. To cap it off, Loudoun’s woke prosecutor charged him with a misdemeanor.
POLITICS
baconsrebellion.com

Out-of-State Surrogates Are Coming!

Here it is. Another sign of Democratic desperation. I’m talking about this parade of out-of-state lefties coming to Virginia to demand we vote for Terry McAuliffe. While Glenn Youngkin goes from overflow crowd to overflow crowd with a positive message for the future of Virginia: no grocery tax, more money for education, no CRT in schools, no return of parole, an increasingly frenzied McAuliffe screams two words over and over: “Trump” and “abortion.”
POLITICS
The 74

How Collaboration With State Universities Is Helping AZ K-12 Students Succeed

For too long, Arizona students and teachers have lacked appropriate funding and access to high-quality tools in the classroom — particularly in critical areas of mathematics, science and technology. A decades-long, systemic underfunding of our state’s public education system left students and teachers unprepared to meet 21st century demands, even before the devastating impact of […]
ARIZONA STATE
baconsrebellion.com

No Critical Race Theory to See Here. Move Along Now.

Ibram Kendi, the nation’s most highly acclaimed and in-demand interpreter of Critical Race Theory in America today, will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in November. His conference biography notes that he has authored several books about racism, including “How to Be an Antiracist,” “Antiracist Baby,” and “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You.”
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Education
baconsrebellion.com

Biden and McAuliffe to Complete the Roundup of Toddlers by the State

The progressive dream of government control of children from birth is approaching reality in Virginia. Terry McAuliffe shares that dream and wants to lead Virginia to that promised land. Governor Ralph Northam and the Democratic General Assembly have established state control of our youngest children, but will struggle to fund...
RELATIONSHIPS
baconsrebellion.com

Campaign finance reform

Terry McAuliffe demonstrated as governor that he will fight public charter schools. He will oppose them regardless of the lifelong costs to the students of some truly pitiful Virginia public schools, many with majorities of minority students. When governor, he vetoed a major attempt by the General Assembly to help...
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

‘It wasn’t going to be perfect.’ Northwestern students scrutinize new president in era of social change

In a year of campus controversies, it was clear that whoever succeeded outgoing Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro was going to face scrutiny — and indeed Rebecca Blank already has. Within a day of Blank’s announcement as the next president, some Northwestern students began criticizing the hire and started a social media dialogue about her with students at University of ...
EVANSTON, IL
baconsrebellion.com

Defending Mr. Jefferson

Tomorrow evening Rich Lowry, editor of National Review, and Texas Congressman Chip Roy, both of whom are University of Virginia alumni, will participate in event entitled, “In Defense of Mr. Jefferson.”. One might not think that the author of the Declaration of Independence, third president of the United States, and...
U.S. POLITICS
baconsrebellion.com

Youngkin for Education Dictator?

Republicans, the advocates for smaller governor and for not having Richmond dictate to localities, seem to be running a would-be dictator for governor. In Halifax County recently, Glenn Youngkin announced, “We will not teach Critical Race Theory in our schools” and, according to the South Boston News and Record, “on day one as governor, he vowed to launch 20 charter schools around the state to provide educational choice for families. He declared that Virginia’s schools will never close again, and will be open five days a week.”
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Gov. Linwood Holton: An appreciation

The only time I ever saw Tim Kaine cry, it was over his father-in-law, former Gov. A. Linwood Holton. And it was many years before Holton passed away Thursday at the age of 98. Kaine had won the 2005 governor’s race, and I was the Associated Press political writer in Richmond interviewing him a couple […] The post Gov. Linwood Holton: An appreciation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA

