SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re one step closer to closing arguments in the murder trial of three former deputies in Washington County. On Wednesday, one of the deputies took the stand to testify in his own defense during the murder trial in the 2017 death of Eurie Martin, who died after being tased multiple times while walking on a road in Washington County. Martin’s family says he had a history of mental problems and was walking to visit his family.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO