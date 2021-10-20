CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA video hypes future of space travel: Sci-fi skydiving, kayaking

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver dream of taking a vacation somewhere really, really far away — just really checking out of reality?. Well, NASA wants that for you, too, evidently. The exploratory space agency has released a promotional video by the fictional Exoplanet Travel Bureau, which hopes to see its clients blast off to way-faraway...

nypost.com

LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Greatest Origin Story of All: NASA Webb Space Telescope – 29 Days on the Edge [Video]

The greatest origin story of all unfolds with the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s launch is a pivotal moment that exemplifies the dedication, innovation, and ambition behind NASA and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA), but it is only the beginning. The 29 days following liftoff will be an exciting but harrowing time. Thousands of parts must work correctly, in sequence, to unfold Webb and put it in its final configuration, all while it flies through the expanse of space alone, to a destination nearly one million miles away. As the largest and most complex telescope ever sent into space, the James Webb Space Telescope is a technological marvel. By necessity, Webb takes on-orbit deployments to the extreme. Each step can be controlled expertly from the ground, giving Webb’s Mission Operations Center full control to circumnavigate any unforeseen issues with deployment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Weather Channel

NASA Needs to Invest in Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft to Stay Ahead in Future Space Exploration: Experts

According to experts at NASA, investing more in nuclear-powered spacecraft can help the US stay ahead of the competition with nations like China. At a recent government hearing, experts from US space agency NASA and the aerospace industry deliberated where the country stood when stacked against other nations developing new nuclear propulsion technology. They suggested the US needs to move quickly if it wants to keep up, Space.com reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Birthday parties in space! NASA astronaut shares how to celebrate in orbit (video)

How do astronauts in space celebrate holidays and big moments?. On Aug. 30, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur marked another birthday. But her party lacked one critical component, gravity, for McArthur celebrated while living on board the International Space Station. Along with her crew, she will be in orbit for other upcoming celebratory events and holidays such as Halloween, when SpaceX's Crew-3 mission will launch to the station.
MUSIC
Space.com

'Dune' reaches space as astronaut celebrates Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel

The "Dune" franchise has at least one real-life spaceflyer who is so big a fan of the story that he brought a copy of the book to orbit. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet somehow squeezed in a trade paperback amid the luggage his four-person crew carried on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon that launched the Crew-2 mission to space in April, he wrote in a tweet posted on Wednesday (Oct. 20).
ASTRONOMY
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
wcexaminer.com

‘Dune’ a visually captivating sci-fi epic

The world of ‘Dune’ has been around for quite a few decades. American author Frank Herbert first introduced everyone to the ‘Dune’ world in the highly acclaimed novel in 1965 that was beloved by readers and earned several awards and nominations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
