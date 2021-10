It looks like Star Wars fans have a bunch of new reveals to look forward to in the weeks ahead. Disney has kicked off a new multi-week reveal event called “Bring Home the Bounty.” The event will see Disney announcing new Star Wars products weekly until the end of the year. An entire range of products is set to be revealed, and while we don’t know what most of these announcements will be, Disney has published a teaser that suggests a video game will be one of them.

