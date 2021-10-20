CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna responds to new ‘Puppygate’ claims

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Rinna is taking a line from Lisa Vanderpump’s playbook. “The truth always comes out,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wrote in a since-deleted post shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Rinna, 58, was referring to a producer’s recent claim that Vanderpump, 61, made the infamous...

Zadie
7d ago

Producers never lie...what's up? Not getting enough press lately? Once a mean girl, always a mean girl.

