CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sullivan raised normalizing relations with Israel during meeting with Saudi crown prince: report

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQpd7_0cXAxhdw00
© Getty Images

National security adviser Jake Sullivan raised the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.S. and Saudi sources told Axios.

During a meeting in the city of Neom late last month, the crown price reportedly did not reject the notion.

The Saudis gave Sullivan a list of steps that would need to be taken, some of which involved improving bilateral ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, the outlet reported.

The National Security Council did not have any comment when reached by The Hill.

The Biden administration has largely distanced itself from Saudi Arabia after the warm embrace the nation got from former President Trump . Earlier this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a report directly accusing the Saudi crown prince of approving the 2018 killing of U.S-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

But Axios reported that a move to normalize Saudi relations with Israel would likely come as part of a larger plan that would include Israel taking steps regarding Palestine — and the U.S.'s own steps to restore ties with Saudi Arabia.

Getting Saudi Arabia to sign on to the Abraham Accords could convince other Arab and Muslim countries to do the same.

The Trump-era peace treaty, which was brokered last year, currently includes Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

During a news briefing alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said his country wants to expand the list of those involved.

“Yes, we want to expand the Abraham Accords. We’re working on expanding the Abraham Accords. But first and foremost, and we’ve discussed this today at length, we want to make sure the current agreements we have will be a success story,” Lapid said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Saudi crown prince suggested killing King Abdullah, ex-official says

Saudi Arabia's crown prince suggested using a "poison ring" to kill the late King Abdullah, a former top Saudi intelligence official has alleged. In an interview with CBS, Saad al-Jabri said Mohammed bin Salman told his cousin in 2014 that he wanted to do so to clear the throne for his father.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
CBS News

Former Saudi official calls Mohammed bin Salman a "psychopath," says Saudi crown prince fears what he knows

Much of the world was horrified when Saudi Arabia sent a hit squad to Turkey to murder Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Tonight, the man you are about to meet says a second Saudi assassination team was sent to kill him in Canada. Saad Aljabri was number two in Saudi intelligence and he was among the best friends America had against terrorism. Now Saad is asking America's help. Truth is hard to triangulate among spies, despots and the Middle East. You're going to hear that Saad Aljabri may not be spotless. But as a spymaster, Saad says he has one more favor for America—a warning about a prince with the power to trouble the world.
MIDDLE EAST
northwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Saudi official claims crown prince boasted he could kill late king

A former Saudi intelligence official who says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is out to kill him alleged in a U.S. television interview that he knows of a video in which the prince boasted he could kill then King Abdullah in 2014. Saad Aljabri made the claim in comments to...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudis#Morocco#Axios#Odni#Arab#Muslim#State#Israeli
The Independent

US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a “critical place” and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is “wearing thin.” The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told reporters there is a “deep and growing” concern about Iran’s continued intransigence and refusal to commit to a date to resume the negotiations in Vienna Malley said the U.S. and its partners still want a diplomatic solution to bring both America and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that former President...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Guardian

Sudan’s PM detained at home of coup leader ‘for his own safety’

The Sudanese military leader who took power in a bloody coup has said he is keeping the deposed prime minister detained at the general’s personal residence “for his own safety”, as concerns mount over the wellbeing of senior arrested officials. The prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, and other ministers have not...
WORLD
AFP

In latest Taiwan move, US urges more UN inclusion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged the greater inclusion of Taiwan in UN institutions,in the latest US bid to step up support to the island amid rising tensions with China. - Latest statement amid tensions - The United States has long called for Taiwan's inclusion in UN activities but the latest statement comes amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, with Beijing earlier this month making a record number of air incursions near the island. 
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Former Saudi Official Claims Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Talks of Using Poison Ring from Russia To Assassinate Former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

During a meeting in 2014, exiled former Saudi Arabia official Saad Aljabri alleged in a recent interview that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed employing a Russian poison ring to murder former King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Young Prince Brags That He Could Kill King Abdullah. In a recently...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the country is entering a new "green era". The royal's comments came at the Middle East Green Initiative, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where world leaders gathered in an effort to confront climate change. "Today we are...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Zalmay Khalilzad sticks by his Taliban deal, says the U.S. should have pressed President Ghani harder

In his first interview since resigning as the U.S.'s chief negotiator with the Taliban, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad strongly defended the deal he negotiated to withdraw U.S. troops from America's longest war, but told "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan that he objected to the direction of the Biden administration's current Afghanistan policy.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

373K+
Followers
43K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy