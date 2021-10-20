CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘KarenBook’: Hilarious suggestions for Facebook’s new name ahead of platform’s rumoured rebrand

By Lauren Milici
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4afdqr_0cXAxYeH00

Facebook is planning on changing its name next week to reflect its focus on building more than just social media, according to reports.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to announce the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th. In July, Zuckerberg told The Verge that, over the next several years, Facebook will “effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

The term ‘metaverse’ was originated by by sci-fi novelist Neal Stephenson to describe a virtual utopia. The tech industry defines it as a “a multiverse which interoperates more with the real world”.

According to The Verge, Facebook already has more than 10,000 employees building consumer hardware like AR (Alternate Reality) glasses that Zuckerberg believes will eventually be as widely used as smartphones.

Because Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, a name change could position the three apps under one big umbrella brand.

A rebrand could also be just what the company needs after facing intense criticism following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony before Congress about the platform’s negative business practices.

Zuckerberg, however, seems the most concerned with building this metaverse, telling The Verge that it’s going to be a big part of the “next chapter for the way the internet evolves after the mobile internet.” The company is “really doubling down in this area,” he said.

A company spokesperson, when asked about the name change, stated plainly that Facebook does not comment on rumor or speculation. However, this has not stopped Twitter users from coming up with their own hilarious suggestions.

Many users suggested adding “The”, a reference to a scene in The Social Network where Justin Timberlake’s character’s crucial advice to a young Zuckerberg is to drop the “The”.

Others are parodying how difficult it is for users to change their own names on the platform.

Several users humorously commented on the ingenuity of the rebrand.

The new name for the app will (hopefully) be revealed next week.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
TIME

What the Facebook Whistleblower Did to the Company's Stock in 6 Weeks

Facebook’s stock price has been diving since the Wall Street Journal first published initial reports from whistleblower Frances Haugen on Sept. 13. As of Monday’s close, the company’s shares are down nearly 13%. And although Facebook’s valuation is still near an all-time peak since going public in 2012, it’s dipped below the $1 trillion mark that it breezed past for the first time earlier this year. As Haugen took the dais in Parliament on Monday, analysts disagreed whether her testimony and leaked documents could damage the tech giant.
INTERNET
Deadline

Facebook’s Embattled Mark Zuckerberg Slaps Media – “There Is A Different Constituency I Serve, That Is People”; Sees Big ‘Metaverse’ Investment

Addressing “the recent debate around our company,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave not an inch on Monday, saying, “what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture.” Kicking off a conference call with financial analysts after quarterly earnings, Zuckerberg addressed the elephant in the room — weeks of devastating stories based largely but not solely on documents leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The common thread is the social media giant’s various corrosive impacts on society (from teen girls’ body image to the Jan. 6 insurrection) for the sake of profit, and that...
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Someone Tell Mark Zuckerberg Not to Google Himself Today

Damning revelations about Facebook occupied the home pages of several top news outlets on Monday morning, as a consortium of 17 media organizations began publishing what they had gleaned from thousands of pages of internal documents supplied by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. Well, that was the plan—until the embargo on the information collapsed Friday evening, as NBC News, responding to what reporter Brandy Zadrozny described as an attempt by the New York Times to “run down the clock,” published its own findings from Haugen’s documents. Earlier in the afternoon, Times reporter Ryan Mac had reportedly informed other participants via Slack, where the group of journalists was coordinating the rollout, that the paper would be running a piece on Facebook based on “documents we got before the formation of the consortium”—presumably, per the Times’s own reporting, from a congressional staff member.
INTERNET
Indy100

Indy100

