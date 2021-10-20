CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

3 reasons there's a labor shortage, according to Mitt Romney

By Juliana Kaplan,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Liz Lynch/Getty Images

  • Some conservatives said pandemic-era enhanced unemployment benefits kept people from going back to work.
  • But those benefits expired in September, and anecdotes that businesses are having trouble hiring persist.
  • Republican senator Mitt Romney says childcare, savings, and rethinking work might be driving shortages.

When Utah joined at least 25 other states in cutting off unemployed residents from federal jobless benefits early last summer, many Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney, thought it would drive people back to work.

By Labor Day, millions of laid-off workers nationwide saw their benefits slashed when pandemic-era programs expired, but anecdotes of labor shortages persist. Plus, the number of workers quitting their job has reached near record-highs for the past five months. So, Insider caught up with Romney, whose state was one of the first to leave enhanced unemployment benefits behind, to see what he thinks is driving the current labor crunches.

(1) Access to childcare

Romney said some workers "are having difficulty finding childcare." That could be due to its high price tag , or the current labor shortage the industry faces - which is shrinking the number of spots available.

Childcare - or lack thereof - has been a persistent issue throughout the pandemic. A Federal Reserve analysis found that the amount of workers who did not participate in the labor force due to caregiving responsibilities grew up 0.7% from pre-pandemic levels to the spring of 2021.

Many economists speculated that September would be a silver bullet month for recovery, as schools reopened. But reopenings were imperiled by the rise of the highly infectious Delta variant, resulting in a paltry jobs report . Democrats are also eyeing including affordable childcare in their nascent social spending bill.

(2) Built up savings

During the pandemic, the federal government approved three waves of direct payments along with enhanced unemployment insurance. The $300 federal weekly supplement expired early last month, but many people aren't returning to work yet.

Romney said that he believes generous government assistance had helped many to accumulate savings, allowing people to "take some time off and take time to find something that they find better than their previous job."

While many Americans used the federal aid to pay off bills, cover rent, and buy groceries, some put it towards their savings, prompting a significant increase in the savings rate during the pandemic. Much of the savings were skewered towards wealthier Americans, CNBC reported.

(3) People want more out of work

Flexibility has consistently been a high priority for job seekers, ranking among higher wages as a primary reason that workers are attracted to a job. For many, months of working from home - or watching as their peers got to stay home - have reshaped the contours of work.

"I think a number of folks recognize that there's more to life than work, and they want to find a job that gives them flexibility to stay home," Romney said.

Organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz, who coined the term "Great Resignation," previously told Insider that "life pivots" are to be expected right now: Research shows contact with death and illness causes humans to step back and ask existential questions about what gives them purpose, or brings happiness.

For millions of workers , the answer right now seems to be quitting their jobs.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 172

Rolly Morrisette
7d ago

Mitt Romney put thousands of people out of work and made millions of dollars doing it. He'd buy out businesses that were in hard times then sell off the assets at huge profits and shutter the businesses and layoff the workers.

Reply(5)
83
Angela Moxley
7d ago

And how would he know??HE IS TOO BUSY SHARING INFO WITH OTHER COUNTRIES ON OUR SECRETS AND BUTTING IN WHERE HE MOST CERTINLY SHOULD NOT EVER

Reply(7)
92
Nancy Nma
7d ago

Let’s say you want someone to run a childcare center at minimum wage, risk getting Covid, can’t afford assurance so someone else can go make thousands and thousands of dollars. You just don’t get it do you. People are done being slaves to the rich and powerful

Reply(5)
51
Washington Post

Why Democrats should prepare for years of headaches

If it becomes law, the Build Back Better bill will be a triumph, affecting millions of Americans’ lives in profoundly beneficial ways. It will also be a complete mess. And as Democrats craft compromises to arrive at a final version that they can all agree to, it’s getting more and more complex. This is a symptom of the entire American system, but especially of how Democrats go about policymaking. They have become, to their own detriment, the party of kludgeocracy.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
