CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Walden University Hosts Virtual Panel On Racial Inequalities In Healthcare

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good on " Racial Inequalities in Healthcare," which will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. ET.

The virtual panel will focus on the systemic inequities and implicit biases that affect healthcare, how systemic racism relates to the social determinants of health and the importance of increasing diversity in the healthcare workforce. Panelists will highlight how nurses and nurse educators play a pivotal role in championing health equity and the changes nursing professionals can implement to improve patient care.

Dr. Sandra Davis, PhD, DPM, ACNP-BC, FAANP and deputy director for the National League for Nursing (NLN) and Walden University College of Nursing Institute for Social Determinants of Health and Social Change, will moderate the event. She co-chairs the NLN's Taking Aims Committee to raise awareness with nurse educators of societal inequities affecting health and welfare of communities of color. Davis is board certified as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years in faculty, administrative, clinical practice and leadership roles. Prior to joining the NLN, Davis was an associate professor and the inaugural associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion at the George Washington University School of Nursing. As a scholar, Davis' research interests include disparities and inequities in health and social and structural determinants of health.

The esteemed group of panelists include:

Dr. Ernest Grant, RN, FAAN is the 36th president of the American Nurses Association, the nation's largest nurses organization representing the interests of 4.3 million registered nurses. Dr. Grant has more than 30 years of nursing experience and is an internationally recognized burn-care and fire-safety expert. He previously served as the burn outreach coordinator for the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at University of North Carolina ( UNC) Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Dr. Grant also serves as adjunct faculty for the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, where he works with undergraduate and graduate nursing students in the classroom and clinical settings. In 2002, President George W. Bush presented Dr. Grant with a Nurse of the Year Award for his work treating burn victims from the World Trade Center site. In 2013, he received the B.T. Fowler Lifetime Achievement Award from the North Carolina Fire and Life Safety Education Council.

Dr. Adrianna Nava, MPA, MSN, RN is the president of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) and chief of quality and systems improvement within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). In her NAHN role, she invested in the professional development of Latino nurses by engaging them in community health initiatives in Chicago and inspiring them to reach higher levels of success. Dr. Nava also focused her efforts on building the leadership capacity of nurses, with a focus on Latino nurses. She has been in service to our nation's veterans for most of her nursing career, and within the VHA, Dr. Nava has focused on developing the nursing workforce to improve the quality of care delivered to veterans. Dr. Nava has been awarded the 2020 Secretary of Veterans Affairs Award for Excellence in Nursing and the 2019-2020 U.S. Latino Leadership Fellowship from the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Dr. Mahaman Moussa, DVM, DNP, ARNP, FNP-C is a senior core faculty member in Walden University's Master of Science in Nursing program and the president and CEO of Raouda Medical Center of Tahoua in Niger, Africa. As a certified Family Nurse Practitioner, he has been a faculty member for more than 10 years and worked as a geriatric primary care provider. At the Raouda Medical Center, Dr. Moussa provides free and low-cost care to underserved populations of all ages. He oversees operations for the 50-bed hospital and treats patients through telemedicine and during regular visits to Niger. In addition, he provides free medical services to the underserved and uninsured patients at a free health clinic in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His research interests focus on global health and health literacy, and he wrote a book titled "An e-health approach to foster diabetes knowledge of African Americans."

The Talks for Good is part of Walden's Mobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its more than 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools and organizations across the country as part of its Acts for Good program. Charitable acts have taken place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina, Wilmington, Delaware and the Washington D.C. area.

About Walden UniversityMore than 50 years ago, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and more than 115 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs with over 260 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

About Adtalem Global EducationAdtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Adtalem Global Education Inc. Report, a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walden-university-hosts-virtual-panel-on-racial-inequalities-in-healthcare-301404876.html

SOURCE Walden University

Comments / 0

Related
lasentinel.net

To Reduce Health and Racial Inequities, Prioritize Authentic Community Collaboration

The U.S. recently reached another devastating milestone in its fight against COVID-19 – one in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus.[1] Certain communities have been hit harder, with a glaring gap in cases and outcomes among different racial and ethnic groups. Despite representing a smaller subset of the U.S.’s total population, data on the COVID-19 death rate reveal the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 deaths among Hispanic/Latino and Black Americans.[2] This points to a startling issue in our healthcare system: the prevalence of health disparities across diverse populations, which the pandemic has further exacerbated.
EDUCATION
Daily Targum

Rutgers hosts book talk on 'Broke: The Racial Consequences of Underfunding Public Universities'

The Rutgers Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement and the Eagleton Institute of Politics co-hosted a virtual book talk on Thursday to discuss "Broke: The Racial Consequences of Underfunding Public Universities." The book's co-authors, Laura Hamilton, professor and chair of sociology at University of California (UC) Merced, and Kelly...
COLLEGES
fox47.com

WI announces millions to address racial, geographic inequities in COVID-19 response

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials are dedicating millions in funding to address racial and geographic inequities in COVID-19 response. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a $27 million award from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to address varying infection, illness and death rates within some communities. Of those funds, $9 million will be dedicated to supporting rural communities.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

OSF HealthCare joins platform to address health inequity

OSF HealthCare, which operates locations in Illinois including OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton and OSF Children's Hospital in Springfield, joined SWITCH, a new independent organization launched by City Tech Collaborative to address health equity in Chicago. SWITCH stands for Sustainable Wellness through Innovation, Technology, & Collaborative Health. Its...
CHICAGO, IL
babson.edu

New Faculty Award Funds Study of Healthcare Inequity in the United States

A Babson team of professors is researching healthcare inequities, thanks to the new Faculty Research Angel Fund, sponsored by The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. It has long been known that some groups of people have better access to good healthcare than others in the United States, based...
ADVOCACY
dmagazine.com

Join D CEO For Our Next Healthcare Thought Leadership Panel

Economic turmoil, changing regulations, and unknown healthcare crises have all been challenges for the health insurance industry over the last couple of years. The dynamic, complicated, and impactful industry is one that touches nearly every household, and with increasing costs, changing risk, and employer relationships, the insurance world is increasingly complex and important to employers, providers, patients, and everyone in between.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Grant
Brown Daily Herald

Brown hosts ‘Race & Inequality in America’

The Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America partnered with the Office of the Provost to host the first event of the year of the University’s “Race & in America” series Tuesday, a webinar titled “Race & Inequality in America.” The series invites University experts to examine the effects of anti-Black racism within the United States.
COLLEGES
FOX59

Indiana University Health working to increase rural access to healthcare

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health is tapping into nearly $50 million of federal funding to help increase access to quality health care. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $50 million investment in 105 rural distance learning and telemedicine projects. The USDA said the investment is intended to expand the quality of life for […]
COLLEGES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Virtual panel program: ‘Let’s Talk Reparations’

Nov. 9, Young Performing Artists is hosting a panel discussion with five speakers who will explore the topic of reparations, the concept of making amends for previous wrongs. Panelists are Fred Hearns, curator of Black history at Tampa Bay History Center; Rev. Terrell Blair, a Methodist pastor based in Eatonville, Florida; Edward Gonzalez-Tennant, Ph.D., University of Central Florida lecturer and principal investigator with Digital Heritage Interactive; Brad Cornelius, vice president of Wade Trim, Inc.; Bob Kovacevich, CEO of Avatar Company, a nonprofit sector consultancy headquartered in Florida.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Health Care#University College#Dpm#Acnp Bc#Faanp#Nln#Taking Aims Committee#Rn
dakotanewsnow.com

University of South Dakota host panel discussion on NCAA name, image, and likeness policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The NCAA recently amended its rules to now allow college athletes to financially benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness. On Wednesday the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business and Knudson School of Law held a discussion Wednesday in Sioux Falls about what the policy change could mean for the future of college athletics.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
PLANetizen

Planning Directors Commit to Change on Racial Inequities

Twenty-one planning directors across the United States have signed a "Commitment to Change" that will refocus the profession of planning on equity. After acknowledging the historic role of the field of planning in contributing to racial inequity and discrimination, the statement commits to a number of actions, such as:. Creating...
SOCIETY
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World List

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities. Harvard University came in at number one with a global score of 100.0 while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was second with a score of 97.5. The ranking is created using 13 metrics such as research reputation, number of publications, and how often the university is cited in research. Stanford University, University of California-Berkeley and University of Oxford round out the top five.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Valley Health Alliance hosts virtual panel to discuss insurance options Wednesday

The Valley Health Alliance invites small businesses and individuals who buy health insurance to Health Insurance 2022, a virtual panel and Q&A event set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The panel discussion is to be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Facebook pages of five area chambers of commerce...
ASPEN, CO
wfxg.com

Augusta University hosts COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy panel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University partnered with Peach State Health Plan to host its third "Bridging the Gap on COVID-19 Vaccine" panel discussion Wednesday morning. Local and state leaders joined health officials to educate the community about the vaccine. According to the CDC, 57% of the population is vaccinated,...
AUGUSTA, GA
drew.edu

Drew University Professor Tackles Inequality in Algorithms

Matt Artz looks at how algorithms limit the spread of new art and content. October 2021 – Last month, Drew University’s Matt Artz, a design anthropologist, discussed how capital and algorithmic bias contribute to inequality in the art world at the ninth annual Why the World Needs Anthropologists conference. Artz,...
MADISON, NJ
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
61K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy