Basketball

New Season Of Mike Krzyzewski's SiriusXM Show Debuts October 21

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Krzyzewski, who is entering his final season in a Hall of Fame career as head coach of the Duke University Blue Devils, will host the premiere episode of the 17th season of his weekly SiriusXM show, Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, tomorrow, October 21 ( 6:00 pm ET).

Basketball and Beyond features Coach K and co-host Dave Sims discussing basketball as well as the headline stories from the larger sports world, and interviewing successful people from many different walks of life. On Thursday's debut, Krzyzewski's guests will be seven-time Olympic Gold Medal-winning swimmer Katie Ledecky and Jeff Vinik, owner of the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Throughout the college basketball season, a new edition of Basketball and Beyond will air every Thursday ( 6:00 pm ET) on both SiriusXM channel 84 (ESPNU Radio) and SiriusXM channel 371 (SiriusXM ACC Radio). After they debut, episodes can be accessed anytime on the SXM App. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/ESPNUonSXM.

"Dave and I are extremely fortunate to start our 17th season of Basketball and Beyond together," said Krzyzewski. "During the demands of a college basketball season, this show is something I truly look forward to each week. It provides us with the opportunity to find out what makes such prominent guests great, to determine why and how leaders do what they do, and to have some fun within the world of sports and beyond. I am honored to be part of the SiriusXM team, and we'll be sure that our listeners enjoy the journey of the 2021-22 season right along with us."

"It is extraordinary what Coach has accomplished in his career, and the impact he has had on people both in basketball and the world beyond it," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "It is a unique privilege to hear his perspective on the game and the larger world around it for an hour every week, and his conversations with other people at the top of their professions are always fascinating. This season those conversations will be extra special, and we are pleased and honored that he will be sharing the journey with all of us on SiriusXM."

In June, Krzyzewski announced that this season will be his final year of coaching, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest careers in the history of sports. In a 46-year Hall of Fame career as a head coach, first at Army West Point (1975-80) then Duke (1980-present), Krzyzewski has amassed a NCAA-record 1,170 victories while mentoring hundreds of players. In 41 seasons at Duke, he led the Blue Devils to five NCAA national championships - 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015 - and 12 Final Fours. As the head coach of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, Coach K won three Olympic gold medals, two FIBA World Championship gold medals and one FIBA Americas Championship gold medal.

Through Coach K's final year as Duke's head coach, listeners can tune in to hear live broadcasts of Blue Devils basketball games throughout the season. Duke tips off its season on November 9 against Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. That game can be heard on SiriusXM channel 81 and on the SXM App. Channels for future games can be found at siriusxm.com/ncaamonsxm.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - Get Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. Report is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

