Fan Controlled Football Introduces The Ballerz Collective, The First-Ever NFT Project That Puts Holders In Control Of Two Professional Football Teams

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan Controlled Football (FCF), the only professional sports league that empowers fans to call the shots, announced its first NFT collection called the Ballerz Collective. Two FCF expansion teams will be exclusively managed by fan collectors holding one of their teams unique, programmatically generated all-access Ballerz Collective NFTs, making the FCF the first professional sports league to embrace an NFT with real world utility. Real world perks and benefits to be embedded into the Ballerz NFTs to enhance the experience of the Ballerz Collective. Benefits include voting power for player drafting, gameday play calling, replay review, team & league operations, VIP experiences, game tickets. Additionally, NFT holders will get unparalleled behind the scenes access to their team's ownership, coaches, and players.

Baller Collective NFTs will be released for purchase on FCF.io/BallerzCollective.

The Ballerz Collective NFTs will debut in collaboration with each team's new ownership group of blockchain community titans and international tastemakers - the first is owned and operated by famed musician, producer, Steve Aoki and 888, a leader in the crypto and NFT space. The second will be led by the Knights of Degen, a collection of self-described gamblers that are known to spend their days in the Degen Tavern sports bar wagering on anything and everything.

Sohrob Farudi who serves as the Fan Controlled Football CEO and Co-Founder had this to say about The Ballerz Collective: "What really struck me about the NFT space was the strong digital communities being built around certain projects, and the seemingly limitless uses of the technology. It's exactly what we set out to do with Fan Controlled Football, an IRL football league with fans engaging digitally, leveraging technology like never before in the world of sports. 888, Steve Aoki, and Knights of Degen each provide strong, loyal communities to build these teams around. Layering in the Ballerz NFT as the "club membership" allows us so many unique ways to increase engagement for our players and sponsors and opens up new opportunities to interact with our fans."

Steve Aoki + 888

  • Up to 5,000 Mint Passes will be available to Steve Aoki + 888 Inner Circle NFT collectors.
  • The team will be hyped by long time art lovers & collectors Steve Aoki and 888

Knights of Degen

  • Up to 5,000 Mint Passes will be available to Knights of Degen NFT collectors.
  • The team will be led by Drew Austin , Tiki Barber + Ronde Barber, Blake Jamieson, Jasmine Maietta , Mike O'Day, Shara Senderoff Jared Augustine and Jack Settleman.

Ballerz NFT holders get a seat at the table for all front office decisions of the new expansion teams including naming the team, designing the logo and uniforms, drafting the players, calling the plays in real-time, and much more.

Members of the Ballerz Collective can turn to the Fan Controlled Football Discord channel to serve as a clubhouse for all Ballerz NFT collector news, updates, timelines, and early access to team equity sales via Republic.

Mint Passes and Baller Collective NFTs will be released for purchase on FCF.io/BallerzCollective. For more information join the conversation on Discord, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.

Fan Controlled FootballFan Controlled Football (FCF) the only professional sports league that combines the passion and competitiveness of live and fantasy sports with the interactivity of video games - is the first platform in professional sports history empowering fans to call the shots, from branding and personnel decisions to real-time play calling. The FCF is the democratization of sports with Season v2.0 expanding to eight (8) teams kicking off in the Spring of 2022, featuring seven regular-season weeks and one playoff week, culminating with the People's Championship. Regular and postseason play, in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes league content available twitch.tv/FCF and broadcast network NBCLX. For more information download FCF mobile application, visit FCF.io and join the conversation Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram with #FCF and #PowerToTheFans.

FCF Contact: Bryan Kirsch,Fan Controlled Football, bryan@fanchi.se

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fan-controlled-football-introduces-the-ballerz-collective-the-first-ever-nft-project-that-puts-holders-in-control-of-two-professional-football-teams-301404875.html

SOURCE Fan Controlled Football

