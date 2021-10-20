FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 2

Maranello (Italy), October 20, 2021 - Ferrari N.V. (" Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 will be released on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2021 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, November 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

