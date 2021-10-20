CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong To Present At Dawson James 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference On Thursday, October 21, 2021

Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) ("Oblong" or the "Company"), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida. Peter Holst, Chairman and CEO and David Clark, CFO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors about the future of work and how Oblong is creating unique experiences to attract and retain your best talent.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit Oblong's website at www.oblong.com. To register for the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings please click this link Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference .

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong's website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005866/en/

