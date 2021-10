Ransomware attacks have increased 62% since 2019, so protecting your data is more important than ever. The first step is making sure you have unique, strong passwords. That, and encrypting your internet connection. Right now, you can get the top-tier protection that NordVPN provides for your network and its new NordPass password manager for only $100 (reg. $406), guaranteeing two years of peace of mind no matter where you sign in.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO