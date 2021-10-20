CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Max, Outsider Pictures Snag U.S. Rights to Henry Rincon’s ‘City of Wild Beasts’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6njV_0cXAv63A00

HBO Max has picked up first window U.S. pay TV rights and Outsider Pictures the remainder of U.S. distribution to Colombian Henry Rincón’s youth drama “The City of Wild Beasts.”

Los Angeles-based Outsider Pictures is also handling world sales rights to the film, which is being shown to international buyers attending the 2021 edition of Spanish Screenings-Málaga de Cine, running Oct. 20-22.

“City of Wild Beasts” screens as part of the event’s sidebar dedicated to the award winning titles at June’s Málaga Film Festival, where it received a Special Jury Mention.

The second feature by Medellín-based production house Héroe Films, in partnership with Ecuador’s Mácula Films, Rincón’s “The City of Wild Beasts” turns on an orphan and rap lover, who has flee the big city to lgo and live with his grandfather after an altercation with gang members.

The film won co-production funding from Ibermedia and the WarnerMedia Ibero-American Feature Film Award at the 38th Miami Film Festival.

“’City of Wild Beasts’ is similar in many ways to [Mexican Fernando Frías award-winning film] ‘Ya no estoy aquí,’” said Eric Schnedecker, international sales executive at Outsider Pictures.

“It talks about youth in the inner city and the influence of music but then takes its protagonist out of his comfort zone and puts him in a unique situation, which in ‘City of Wild Beasts’ is this countryside and finding out where he came from, and who he could be. This combination of youth and old age, of respect earned and given, is universal,” he explained.

Rincón, whose feature debut “Pasos de héroe” (2016) was also produced by Héroe Films, worked as production manager on the Amazon Prime Video series “Jack Ryan.”

“The City of Wild Beasts” cast includes Bryan Córdoba, Oscar Atehortúa, Valeria Perez, Joel Mosquera and Héctor García.

Founded in 2005 by Paul Hudson, Outsider Pictures, a sales agency and distribution and production company, specializes in releasing Latin American films, both feature and documentaries, across theatrical, video, TV and online. It also releases non-Spanish titles.

For sales, Outsider acquires and produces English and Spanish-language titles. As a U.S. distributor, the company focuses on Latin American and Spanish cinema, though also taking non Spanish-language products. For production, Outsider focuses on Latin American films.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

New Regency Wins Rights to ‘Hell’s Half-Acre,’ Buzzy Non-Fiction Title on America’s First Serial Killer Family (EXCLUSIVE)

New Regency has won the rights to a buzzy non-fiction title shedding new light on America’s first serial killer family. “Hell’s Half-Acre,” penned by British historian Susan Jonusas, presents new revelations about the Benders, an 1870s Kansas family that achieved notoriety in the annals of U.S. crime history for murdering what is estimated to be up to a dozen travellers. A number of bodies were discovered in 1873, buried by a trailside cabin beneath an orchard of young apple trees. Below the cabin was a cellar stained with blood. The owners of the property were the Benders, a family of four who...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Many Saints of Newark’ Star Michael Gandolfini, ‘Hunters’ Alum Zack Schor Join ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gandolfini and Zack Schor have joined the cast of “The Offer” at Paramount Plus, which tells the story of the making of “The Godfather.” “The Offer” is a 10-episode series based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), detailing the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola. Juno Temple also joined the cast as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s assistant. Gandolfini will play Andy Calhoun, an unexpectedly savvy businessman on...
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Is ‘So Happy’ to Have Catwoman Zoë Kravitz as a Female ‘Comrade’ in DC Universe (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Wonder Woman approves of Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman! “Rob looks amazing,” Gal Gadot told me last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event at the Academy Museum when I asked if she had seen the new “The Batman” trailer. “I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. “And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman,” she continued. “And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.” So when does Gadot think we’ll see an all-female superhero movie with...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Val Zod’ Superhero Project Lands Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters To Adapt For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters are set to write Val Zod, the HBO Max adaptation that Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television. Val Zod is the story of another Kryptonian with powers who hails from the same doomed planet as Superman. The hero is Black, and he finds refuge on Earth 2. Like the original Man of Steel, he is sheltered on his adopted planet but eventually in the comics is pitted against a brainwashed Superman. Metayer & Peters are prolific television and feature writers who broke onto the scene with their original...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothee Chalamet Wins Box Office Doubleheader With ‘Dune’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a successful doubleheader at the domestic box office over the weekend as two of his high-profile films opened to strong numbers: Dune and The French Dispatch. Dune in particular is another defining moment for the young actor. The sci-fi epic, from Warner Bros. and Legendary, marks the first time Chalamet has played the lead role in a major Hollywood studio tentpole. “I think we’ve only begun to scratch at the surface of his unique talents,” Legendary’s vice chairman worldwide production Mary Parent told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday. “He’s a legitimate movie star, and has that intangible thing that...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Voltage Pictures strikes US sale on J-horror ‘Room 203’ (exclusive)

Voltage Pictures has licensed US rights on J-horror Room 203 from from Japan’s Ammo Inc. and California-based Ammo Entertainment to Vertical Entertainment. UK filmmaker Ben Jagger (Corbin Nash, The Paddy Lincoln Gang) directed the feature about two female roommates tormented by vengeful spirits dwelling in their gothic-style apartment which contains an ornate centrepiece.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Beasts#U S#Big City#Documentary#Outsider Pictures#Colombian#Spanish#Medell N#H Roe Films#Ibermedia#Mexican#Ya#Amazon
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Last Kingdom’ Final Season to Be Followed by Feature Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’

The fifth and final season of Netflix historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” due in 2022, will be followed by a two-hour feature film titled “Seven Kings Must Die.” The film will stream on Netflix. The news was announced by Alexander Dreymon, who plays the lead role of Uhtred, at the London Comic Con on Sunday. Based on the novels of Bernard Cornwell, filming on “Seven Kings Must Die” will begin in Budapest in early 2022, with Dreymon reprising his role. Many of the series’ characters will return, alongside several new faces. The film will be written by Martha Hillier, produced by Nigel Marchant,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Freeform Orders Kristin Newman Comedy Pilot ‘What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding’; Chelsea Frei Leads Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has given a formal pilot order to What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, a one-hour comedy based on Kristin Newman‘s (Only Murders in the Building) memoir, with Chelsea Frei (Dollface) set as the lead. Catherine Cohen (What We Do in the Shadows), Alice Hunter (Another Period) and Kosha Patel (Girlboss) also star in the pilot, written by Newman and to be directed by Becca Gleason (Summer ’03). Newman executive produces with Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant) and Blair Breard (Scenes from a Marriage). Freeform is the studio. What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding follows Kacey (Frei),...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max International Series PARADISE (PARAÍSO)

The international young adult Max Original series, PARADISE (PARAÍSO), debuts with four episodes THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, with the remaining three episodes debuting Thursday, November 4. The 1990s-set mystery hails from Movistar+ and The Mediapro Studio in Spain and is directed by Fernando González Molina (“Palm Trees in the Snow”), who also serves as executive producer.
PARADISE, CA
New Haven Register

George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures Joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser’s feature documentary “How to Build a Truth Engine” as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. The docu, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism and the fight against fake news. Moser follows award-winning journalists from...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
spoilertv.com

Misfit City - Graphic Novel Series Adaptation In Development At HBO Max

HBO Max has put into development Misfit City, a series adaptation of the bestselling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series created by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith & Kurt Lustgarten and illustrated by Naomi Franquiz. Described as in the vein of The Goonies and Stranger Things, the project follows Wilder, a teenage girl...
COMICS
thedallasnews.net

How to watch Dune (2021) free online on HBO Max At home and in full 4K movie

New sci-fi epic hits HBO Max from 22nd October! Here's a guide to everything you need to know about Dune 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is Dune Movie 2021 available to stream? Is watching Dune online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. CuriosityStream Explores Biomimicry in Original Series 'Evolve' (EXCLUSIVE) The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI...
BUSINESS
imdb.com

1091 Pictures Acquires ‘Vandal’ from Director Jose Daniel Freixas (Exclusive)

1091 Pictures has acquired the global rights to “Vandal,” Jose Daniel Freixas’ feature directorial debut, which premieres digitally and on demand on 11/16. The film follows Nick “Damage” Cruz (Daniel Zovatto), the young leader of an infamous graffiti crew in Miami, as he experiences love, loss and the consequences of his actions while coming of age and struggling to justify his obsession with illegal street art.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director for Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Wolfman’

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy