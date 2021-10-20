CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
goodmorningamerica.com

17 Halloween costumes that your kids will actually be excited about wearing

With Halloween right around the corner, there are so many options for last minute kids' costumes, ranging from traditional to creative. From fan favorites such as superheroes to classic go-tos such as witches, vampires and zombies, we stirred up the most adorable and creative dress-ups for your "boo" crew. Keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shorelineareanews.com

See this Halloween display by day and by night

This house, in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood is located on 11th Ave NE, just south of NE 170th. They decorate for lots of holidays. But at Halloween, they go all out. Big stuff can easily be seen from your vehicle, but lots of small details make this a special place to check out both during the day and after dark when it is all lit up!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
nickelodeonparents.com

Knock, Knock, Boo! Nick-Themed Halloween DIY Door Decor

12Get extra festive this October 31! Decorate your door with colorful Nick printables. Do you recognize that sharp, toothy smile? How about that glowing eye? All you need is a plastic colored table cloth, access to a printer, and some tape or glue, and you’ll have a knockout door decal!
HOME & GARDEN
TVShowsAce

‘Outdaughtered’ Stars Put Own Spin On Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. This is the time of year when families with young children all over the country prepare for the ghosts and goblins to come trick or treating. It’s no different for the Outdaughtered clan. Adam and Danielle Busby and the rest of their family have...
SOCIETY
Elite Daily

No Trick, This Halloween Will Be A Real Treat For 3 Zodiac Signs

It’s the season of goblins, ghosts, and ghouls, because Halloween celebrates all things weird and spooky. Every single one of us has at least some interest in the dark side of life, right? And Oct. 31 is a day when you’re given permission to fully embrace that interest. You can dress up as someone else (or something else) and pretend you’re living a different life. You might carve strange faces on a pumpkin and all it a jack-o’-lantern. You could literally just sit on your couch and eat a bag of candy. The choice is yours. Either way, Halloween 2021 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio — so put on your best pair of fangs.
LIFESTYLE
imdb.com

Watch: The Halloween Episode Of Chucky Is Now Online For Free

The "Chucky" TV series just gave us something we never knew we needed until now: Chucky wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Chucky dons the mask to blend in during Halloween in the latest episode of the Syfy series. And if you're still waiting to check the show out, you can watch that second episode – titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat" – online, for free, right now. The Hello Kitty moment is a brief, but memorable, moment, with Chucky strolling along amongst other trick or treaters. "Surely, someone will notice this is a walking doll," you might think. But no. That's not how things work in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

New World Is Getting Halloween Costumes

While Amazon's popular MMO New World won't be running a full event for Halloween, it is at least giving players a chance to dress up for the occasion. A handful of new Halloween-themed costumes have been added to the in-game store for the season, as well as new weapon skins and magical housing decor.
VIDEO GAMES
WWLP 22News

Don’t let Halloween treats play tricks on your teeth

(Mass Appeal) – Sure Halloween can be frightening….. especially all the tricks that treats can do to your teeth. Here to talk about maintaining dental health during Halloween is Dr. Kelly Bouchard of Bouchard Dental.
LIFESTYLE
foxbaltimore.com

HersheyPark in the Dark offers families Halloween fun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — HersheyPark in the Dark is open to the public for Halloween fun. The popular central Pennsylvania theme park with family-friendly rides and thrilling coasters just a short drive from the Baltimore region. Quinn Bryner , director of Public Relations and Strategy at HersheyPark, explains park hours, entertainment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Current Publishing

Drive-thru Halloween Barn returns

After 200 people participated in 2017 Westfield High School graduate Andrea Carey’s Halloween-themed drive-thru barn, Carey decided to bring the attraction back for a second year. Carey, who lives at 2060 W. 291st St. in Sheridan, said Halloween is her favorite holiday. She and her mother, Crissy Stephan, decorated two...
SHERIDAN, IN
momtastic.com

A New, Fun Toy That’s Helping My Girls With Imaginative Play

Spending so much time indoors at the moment and basically housebound has meant that my girls have pretty much exhausted alllllll of the things there are “to do” … we have played multiple games of hide and seek, we have gone through the craft boxes and allllllll the toys -like EVERY single toy and we also did a big clean up of broken toys too which is the best feeling ever.
KIDS
TODAY.com

You have to take a closer look at this larger-than-life Halloween display

Alan Perkins takes Halloween very seriously, and his home decorations this year are (literally!) larger than life. He's been decorating his home in Olmstead Falls, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, for 11 years with elaborate and spooky designs, but this year, he simply outdid himself with a display that's nothing short of magical.
BEAUTY & FASHION
APG of Wisconsin

Halloween happenings in Price County

Sunday, Oct. 31, is Halloween, and there are plenty of opportunities throughout the weekend for celebration and family fun. The Sno-Gypsies will be hosting a Ghoul 5K Run/Walk Saturday, Oct. 30, in Park Falls. Registration is at 9 a.m. at the Park Falls City Hall, followed by the race at 10 a.m. The Evergreen 5K route will be used. There will be awards for first male and female finishers and best costume. The first 72 registered will receive T-shirts.
PARK FALLS, WI

