Welcome To Gruber Painting - The Silicon Valley Painting Contractor

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joel Gruber, Founder of Gruber Painting in Silicon Valley, California, is pleased to announce that he has recently updated his website with an in-depth blog that will help current and future customers learn more about the many services that his company provides.

To read the new blog and learn more about Gruber Painting, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/welcome-to-gruber-painting-your-silicon-valley-painting-contractor/ .

As the blog noted, since Gruber founded the company in 2009, it has grown steadily to become one of the most highly regarded and best-reviewed private painting companies in the Bay Area.

The friendly and experienced team offers a wide variety of services to both residential and commercial clients throughout the area, and they are proud to be the Diamond Certified premier painting contractor for both interior and exterior work, as well as minor restoration.

For example, homeowners who feel like the rooms in their home are looking colorless and drab can count on Gruber Painting to help.

" Gruber Painting can give any room the makeover it needs to feel lighter and more cheerful, so the space better reflects your personality and has a warm, welcoming feel that will make you want to spend more time there," the blog noted.

"We can also help give your home's exterior the facelift it needs to boost curb appeal, improve its market presence, showcase the kind of person you are, and make your home the beautiful, welcoming place it should be on the outside as well as inside."

As Gruber noted, anyone who has questions about Gruber Painting or would like to set up a time for a free onsite consultation is welcome to call or set up the appointment via the updated website.

About Gruber Painting:

Gruber Painting was established in April of 2009. They offer Interior and Exterior Paint Services, Interior Redecorations, and Minor Restoration services in Silicon Valley. Serving San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties plus parts of Alameda County, Gruber Painting treats each client's home or office even better than they would their own, from Day One to Job Done. For more information, please visit https://www.gruberpainting.com/ .

Gruber Painting61 Bonaventura Dr. San Jose CA 95134

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welcome-to-gruber-painting--the-silicon-valley-painting-contractor-301404882.html

SOURCE Gruber Painting

